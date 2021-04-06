Savanna Woods survives second voice competition

Savanna Woods was nearly knocked out in a Battle duet Monday night on NBC's "The Voice," but was saved in a special last second play by her coach.

 NBC

Stanwood singer Savanna Woods was nearly knocked out during the battle rounds of NBC's "The Voice" Monday night at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

After winning in a blind audition in this television vocal performance competition that aired mid-March, Woods was coached by Kelly Clarkson.

In the battle rounds, Woods was be paired with another singer from Team Kelly to sing a duet together as they compete against each other. Clarkson decides the winner.

The heat was on between Woods and Corey Ward as they sang Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams." Although they sang it as a duet, it was a duel — only one would win and continue to the next competition.

After Woods and Ward sang, all coaches critiqued.

“I gotta say, Savanna, you’re the biggest surprise,” coach Blake Shelton said.

He said her voice was angelic and floaty, but with power and a great range.

Another coach, Nick Jonas said: “Savanna, if you went and made a record right now, it would be something that I’d want to hear, go see you live. And I’m curious to see where you go as an artist from here.”

Corey Ward and Savanna Woods compete singing Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" during The Battles on The Voice.

But the Kelly Clark, who coached both Woods and Ward, was out sick so country pop singer Kelsey Ballerini sat in. She would decide who won.

“You know how to use your gift, your tool,” Ballerini said. “It made a song that I’ve known since I was a kid sound like your song. That’s artistry.”

Even so, Ballerini chose Ward of the closely matched duo.

Woods calmly walked offstage down the stairs as Bellerini frantically texted Clarkson, who texted back, “Save her!” Bellerini pounded a big red button that lit up the save lights.

Coaches have power to save a losing singer who will go on to compete in a “Four-Way Knockout.”

Woods’ voice is still in the game.

Next, singers that survive battles rounds compete in “Knockouts.” Winners then go on to the last stage, the Live Performance Shows, where one will be named “The Voice” and will receive the grand prize of a recording contract.

Contact reporter Peggy Wendel at pwendel@scnews.com or 360-416-2189.

