It was goodbye to Larry Sather and hello to Sid Roberts at Thursday’s council meeting.
Mayor Leonard Kelley thanked Sather for seven years of service. Steve Shepro will take Sather’s seat in January.
Though the council has had to make tough decisions in front of tough crowds, “Larry was never afraid to step up and make a motion,” Kelley said.
Council member Judy Williams thanked Sather for his calm guidance when she was a rookie.
Council member Rob Johnson said, “Larry would bring clarity on complex matters, that will be missed.”
Roberts had planned to keep a low profile at his first meeting as a council member. Instead he saw an opportunity for someone on the Stanwood Council to represent District 1 on the Snohomish County Board of Health.
Stanwood is in District 1 with Arlington, Darrington and Granite Falls. Darrington Mayor Dan Rankin has served this position since 2016. It’s time for the annual vote. Roberts didn’t want the rotation to go by without trying.
The board sets local public health policy and oversees health district operations.
Roberts said Rankin has done a good job, but Stanwood should consider nominating its own candidate to represent the four towns. Roberts is familiar with the county board of health and has served on it. He volunteered and the council voted to put his name in. The majority vote between the four cities will decide the representative by Jan. 13.
