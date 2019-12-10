Stanwood-Camano residents broke giving records during the SC Give event on Dec. 3.
In preliminary tallies, the charitable giving from the 24 hours of donations added up to $59,435 — a 22% increase over last year’s $46,205 in donations, said Bev Pronishan, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation executive director.
The event collected donations for 21 local organizations to help pay for a wide array of projects.
“This is the most we’ve ever raised from online donors,” Pronishan said.
The final total is likely to rise after officials collect employer fund matches and donations collected directly by each organization on the day of the event, she said. Last year, those donations totaled an additional $16,450.
“I think this is one of the most philanthropic communities,” Pronishan said.
This year’s leader in donations was the Foundation for Academic Endeavors’ effort to send low-income students to a summer STEM & Literacy Academy.
“This is especially remarkable because it was their first year participating in SC Give, and first-time projects seldom do that well,” Pronishan said.
Last year, about 15 low-income students from the Stanwood-Camano School District attended their summer program — a five-week camp at Skagit Valley College where teachers and college students led engaging activities in literacy, science, technology, engineering and math, physical education and art.
See SCGive.org to see the Giving Tuesday tallies and learn more about the projects.
Organized by the Stanwood Camano Area Foundation and others, the 24-hour online donation drive offered opportunities for donors to win prizes for the organization of their choice. A new feature offered a prize each hour for the cause that raised the most.
“It’s hard to say what actually impacts things, but that hourly prize kept Facebook active,” she said. “It kept it in the forefront of everyone’s mind.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.