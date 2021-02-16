Melting snow has damaged the Stanwood Camano News building, prompting a few changes for customers.
The office at 9005 271st St. NW in Stanwood had already been closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the recent damage has closed it to staff as well.
Customers wishing to contact the Stanwood Camano News for general information are urged to do so via email at frontdesk@scnews.com.
To reach the newsroom, email newsroom@scnews.com. For more ways to connect with the newspaper, visit SCnews.com/connect.
Until the main SC News phone number — 360-629-2155 — is operational again, customers also can reach the newspaper by calling the Skagit Valley Herald's main phone line at 360-424-3251.
