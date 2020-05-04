Giving Tuesday Now, a new emergency global day of giving, launches this week as a response to the unprecedented need caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Locally, the Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation has reactivated its online fundrasing campaign at SCgive.org. The effort will raise money this week for at least 12 area nonprofits.
“Right now, the local nonprofits have really had to step up, especially the ones doing direct services. At the same time, they’ve also had to tap into every financial resource available to stay open,” SCAF Executive Director Bev Pronishan said. “If there was ever a time to step up and support local nonprofits, that time is right now.”
SCAF has already raised and awarded about $80,000 through an emergency fund established shortly after the statewide stay-home order, canceling events and gatherings that typically help fund local nonprofits. The fund still has about $14,000 that will be distributed to organizations in need, Pronishan said.
Giving Tuesday Now, modeled after the annual Giving Tuesday event typically held after Thanksgiving, hopes to raise $133,000 for Stanwood-Camano groups.
“Normally, it takes us four months to prepare (for the post-Thanksgiving event),” Pronishan said. “This time we had three weeks.”
Each local nonprofit has a description on the organization, its need and the fundrasing goal. Combined, the area nonprofits are seeking about $133,000.
“We usually give them a recommendations, but this time we told them to just ask for what they need,” she said.
Donations are being accepted now through the end of the week, though Tuesday, May 5, is the spotlight event, featuring matching prize donations.
There will be three prize periods on Tuesday when the first five $100 donations will be matched for that organization. Prize periods will be: 10-11 a.m., Sponsored by Eagles Landing Industrial Leasing & Storage; 2-3 p.m., sponsored by RE/MAX; and 6-7 p.m., sponsored by Eagles Landing.
Money raised will help these local organizations:
- Camano Animal Shelter Association
- Camano Center
- Citizens Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Abuse
- Community Resource Center
- Foundation for Academic Endeavors
- Hope Unlimited
- Safe Harbor Free Clinic
- Stanwood Area Historical Society
- Stanwood-Camano Food Bank Services
- Stanwood Community & Senior Center
- Warm Beach Senior Community
- YMCA, Stanwood-Camano Branch
