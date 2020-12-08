Stanwood-Camano residents smashed giving records during the annual SC Give event on Dec. 1.
“The giving just absolutely exceeded my expectations,” said Bev Pronishan, Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation executive director. “It blew away the records.”
So far, more than $77,500 from 671 donations have been made to 18 different local organizations participating in SCgive.org, surpassing this year’s goal of $65,000.
This is the first time in SCgive’s six-year history the event met its fundraising target.
“It was amazing seeing that goal hit 100% for the first time,” Pronishan said. “We had a lot more afternoon activity this year.”
The prizes offered throughout the day — such as where donors can earn matching dollars for specific organizations — were extremely popular this year, she said.
“The matching prizes usually go pretty fast, like in six minutes, but this year they were gone in six seconds,” Pronishan said. “It was wild.”
This year, SCgive.org, which is still accepting donations this week, bested last year’s record total of $59,435 given during the 24-hour event.
The day of giving moved to a mostly online format in 2019, a step that proved extra helpful as many initiatives have transitioned online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, SCgive participated in an additional worldwide day of giving to raise money for those in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The SC Give NOW event raised $31,900, meaning that the community has donated more than $100,000 in 2020.
“Philanthropy is a core value in this community, and you see it in so many different ways,” Pronishan said.
This year’s leader in donations in the Stanwood Camano Food Bank, collecting $10,480 — about $6,000 above its goal — to get meals to hungry children in the community. The Meals For Kids program costs have increased from $5,000 per month to $25,000 per month during the pandemic, according to the organization.
See SCGive.org to see the Giving Tuesday tallies and learn more about the projects.
