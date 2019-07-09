During the Stanwood Camano School Board’s regular June 25 meeting, members approved a consent agenda that included accepting a $3.9 million bid to build the Maintenance and Technology Center.
The project was awarded to low bidder Colacurcio Brothers of Blaine — the firm already building the Church Creek Campus.
The project — paid for as part of the high school bond — will renovate and expand the Maintenance and Technology Center, located between the high school and stadium.
The board also accepted the numerous donations:
— $186 from the DeGoede Family Farm for the Stanwood Elementary fourth-grade field trip to Tulip Town.
— $335 from Twin City Elementary PTA for the first-grade field trip to Woodland Park Zoo.
— $518 from the Utsalady Booster Club for the fifth-grade field trip to Bell Harbor Marina.
— $375 from Stanwood Elementary PTO for the first-grade field trip to Woodland Park Zoo.
— $1,392 from the Stanwood High School Band Booster Club to transport students to and from the airport for the New York City Heritage Festival field trip.
— $1,064 from the Cedarhome Elementary PTO for the first grade field trip to Woodland Park Zoo and third grade field trip to Pilchuck Glass Studio.
— $369.31 from the Utsalady Booster Club for Utsalady Elementary’s Needle Felting Club Eagle Enrichment Stipend.
— $408 from Sound Water Stewards for substitute and transportation costs for Lincoln Hill High School’s April field trip to Camano Island State Park.
— $500 from the Camano Island Chamber of Commerce to the Stanwood High School Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) to help with competition costs.
The board accepted a $6,252 donation from the Camaloch Lassies 9-Hole Golf Club and several other donations on July 2:
— $895.85 from the Friends of Camano Island Parks for Stanwood, Elger Bay and Utsalady elementary school field trips to Camano Island State Park.
— $218.16 from the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians for Twin City students’ Beach Watchers trip to Kayak Point State Park,
— $241.35 from Stanwood Elementary for field trips to the district office for the Bug Man Exhibit (second grade) and Iverson Beach (fourth grade).
— From Cedarhome Elementary PTO, $3,855.82 for field trips to Padilla Bay (third grade), Hibulb Cultural Center (fourth grade), Pacific Science Center (second grade), Birch Bay (crossing guards), Kayak Point State Park (kindergarten), Camp Orkila (fifth grade Outdoor Ed), and Camano Island State Park (first grade).
— From Elger Bay Elementary PTA, $701 for Elger Bay’s Fusion Choir Concert at Utsalady Elementary and fifth grade Outdoor Ed at Camp Orkila.
— From the Utsalady Booster Club, $2,271.20 for field trips to the Pacific Science Center (first grade), Whatcom Museum (fourth grade), and the Woodland Park Zoo (ASSIST and third grade), Elger Bay Elementary (Fusion Choir), Padilla Bay (kindergarten), and MOHAI Museum (fourth grade).
— From Twin City Elementary PTA, $2,017.20 for field trips to Camp Seymour (fifth grade Outdoor Ed), Birch Bay (Crossing Guards), Fort Casey (HiCap), Pacific Science Center (second grade), and Kayak Point State Park (kindergarten).
— Keystone Consolidated Industries donated $325.00 to Stanwood High School to help with FFA state and national competition costs and other student-related expenses.
— Utsalady Elementary donated $2,215.46 to cover stipends for the school’s spring robotics activities and the garden club.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.