The Stanwood-Camano School Board voted last week to approve reductions to the 2023-24 budget and adopted recommended changes to the five elementary school attendance boundaries.
Budget challenges
The School District is facing a potential $8.5 million deficit for the 2023-24 school year. The newly approved Reduced Educational Program plan will help create a balanced budget.
The plan reduces spending among certificated staff by 8.6%, among classified staff by 6.9%, and among administrators/district office staff by 10.6%.
Non-salary costs are being reduced by 16%.
District spokesperson Evan Caldwell said that working out the reductions involved many factors.
“The percent of proposed reductions to those budget areas were the result of analyzing district expenditures, gathering staff feedback and adhering to our District Promise and Strategic Plan, which prioritizes student instruction and learning,” he said.
Under the terms of the plan, projected enrollment, building needs and labor-related factors will be used to finalize staffing levels.
The exact number of positions likely to be reduced is not yet known, Caldwell said.
“It is important to note that we will be constantly adapting this plan as financial developments change at the local, state and federal levels,” he said.
Attendance boundaries
For several years, due to population growth in certain areas, the five elementary schools within the Stanwood-Camano School District have faced uneven enrollment numbers.
Some schools are filled to near capacity, while others are well below.
The district’s Capital Facility Advisory Committee, which is made up of a mix of community members and district staff, began analyzing elementary school attendance boundaries in October.
Enrollment data, transportation information, previous drafts of maps and community feedback were used to create a final map to adjust boundaries for the elementary schools within the 103-square-mile district.
“There are challenges any time an agency adjusts boundaries of any kind,” Caldwell said. “However, the community-driven Capital Facilities Advisory Committee spent a great deal of time analyzing each and every piece of feedback before making their final recommendation.”
Public input was critical to the process, he said.
“The Capital Facilities Advisory Committee received more than 1,000 individual pieces of feedback during the six-month process of analyzing elementary school boundaries,” Caldwell said.
With the School Board’s adoption of the new boundary map, enrollment changes at elementary schools are scheduled to take effect at the start of the new school year.
“We understand that this effort to balance schools and ease overcrowding will result in changes to some families’ routines,” Caldwell said. “We will be working this spring, summer and fall to make this transition as smooth as possible.”
Learn more at stanwood.wednet.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.