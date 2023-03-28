Final draft of the Elementary School Attendance Area map approved by the Stanwood-Camano School District Board meeting on March 21.

Enrollment shifts

Stanwood's three elementary schools, Twin City, Cedarhome and Stanwood, are generally enrolled closer to capacity than the two Camano Island Schools, Utsalady and Elger Bay, according to a report issued by CFAC.

For example, Cedarhome Elementary, which has a capacity of 600, currently has 599 students — with an enrollment of 632 anticipated by 2027.

Utsalady Elementary, which has a capacity of 411, currently has 286 students enrolled and is projected to have 336 students by 2027.

The new attendance map redraws the attendance boundary on Camano Island to a more north/ south division, which moves some students who previously went to Utsalady to Elger Bay Elementary.

This shift, which opens more spaces at the under-capacity Utsalady, allows a number of students who would have attended school at Stanwood Elementary to attend Utsalady Elementary.

Other attendance boundary changes in Stanwood will further shift student populations to even out enrollment.