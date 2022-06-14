The Stanwood-Camano School Board honored three employees of the year during its June 7 meeting.
Stanwood High teacher Darryl Main received the Certificated Employee of the Year award.
“The community has been very fortunate to have a teacher like Darryl Main for so many years,” board member Ken Christoferson said of Main, who has been a Stanwood High ag mechanics teacher for 34 years. “His work ethic and dedication is something his students wear decades later.”
Rocio “Rosie” Montenegro was presented the Classified Employee of the Year award. Montenegro, a custodian at the transportation, maintenance and district offices, was nominated for her hard work and positive attitude, officials said.
“Rosie has been a warrior on the front lines in the battle against COVID," said Debbie Saylor, who works at the transportation department.
The board also presented its Special Recognition Award to Liz Jamieson, the district’s director of capital projects for outstanding service to families, students, staff and community.
“I know if it’s in her hands, we will get the best possible result,” Christoferson said. “And it shows, the new buildings are amazing.”
Jamieson oversaw the $147.5 million construction project that built the new Stanwood High School and the Church Creek Campus. The project is the largest construction job in city history.
The board also recognized the 25 retiring employees who combine to represent 658 years of work experience. The retirees include Elger Bay Elementary principal Victor Hanzeli — who spent 22 of his 35 years in education in the district — and Cedarhome Elementary principal Jeff Lofgren — who worked 33 years in the district.
Other business
After a yearlong effort involving students, staff and stakeholders from throughout the community, school officials are nearing completion on a new strategic plan, which will be used to help guide the district for the next five years. Officials said they hope to unveil the document to the public in the coming months. See more about the planning efforts at stanwood.wednet.edu
