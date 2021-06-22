A changing of the guard occurred at the Stanwood-Camano School Board meeting this past week.
Past and present board members and school staff honored Superintendent Jean Shumate and Assistant Superintendent Lloy Schaaf, who both retire June 30.
Then, Deborah Rumbaugh was sworn in as the new superintendent by School Board President Natalie Hagglund. Rumbaugh will officially start July 1.
“I quickly learned you were a very strong, capable superintendent,” former board member Roger Myers said of when he first met Shumate. “The School District was in a poor financial state, and you saw this as a challenge and stepped in as a chief financial officer as well as superintendent. Within a year, the district was on a road to solid financial footing.”
Shumate started as superintendent in 2001, when the district was about $500,000 in the red, prompting her to immediately dive into a budget crunch and cut $1.4 million to build back the general fund.
Shumate’s retirement will mark the end of a 44-year career in education. During her time as superintendent, the district passed all Educational Program and Operations levies since 2002; passed a $147.5 million dollar bond measure in 2017 to build a new Stanwood High School, Church Creek Campus and more; and developed plans to help the district remain financially stable without increasing the local school tax rate.
“None of this is because of me,” Shumate said. “It’s because of working together with a lot of people along the way.”
Shumate said she enjoyed leading the district and seeing the impact of decision-making on the students, such as choosing to start all-day kindergarten before the state allocated funding.
“You could see the positive impact things like that had on kids and families,” she said.
Shumate leaves her position as the longest-serving superintendent in the district’s history.
Meanwhile, Rumbaugh was welcomed by district staff with a Spartan athletic bag emblazoned with her name and stuffed with shirts, items and goodies from each school in the district.
Rumbaugh becomes the 10th superintendent of the district since it consolidated with surrounding areas in 1944 to become the Stanwood-Camano School District.
The district also received a $7,000 donation from the Stanwood High Booster Club to provide center field windscreens and dugout equipment for the high school baseball and softball athletic programs. The donation was made possible through a grant by the Stillaguamish Tribe of Indians.
