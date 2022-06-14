School officials are identifying where to make some cuts after voters twice rejected a facilities and technology levy.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board and district staff met June 6 in a study session to update where they could expect to pare back spending over the next few years.
“We are trying to mitigate what we can, but these cuts will be felt in the future,” Steve Lidgard, district business and finance director, told the board.
After failing to pass in February, the same four-year levy failed again in April with about 47.5% votes in favor, short of the simple majority required to pass.
The district was seeking the levy to replace an expiring four-year levy at roughly the same tax rate. If approved, it would have collected about $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, or $27 per $100,000 of a home's assessed value. The levy spending would have been split roughly 50/50 between technology projects and facility improvements.
By state law, the School Board can't put the levy request on the ballot again until 2023.
That leaves enough money from the existing levy, which expires at the end of 2022, to pay for roof and gutter replacement at Port Susan Middle School and window replacements at Stanwood Middle School. District officials said they are planning to spend about $868,500 from non-bond, non-levy accounts, mostly income from cell phone towers at Stanwood High, to pay for four other facility projects:
- Boiler replacement at Elger Bay Elementary
- Moving two portable classroom buildings from Port Susan Middle School to Cedarhome Elementary
- Additional window replacements at Stanwood Middle School
- Completing security access control installations at Stanwood Middle School
That leaves at least 24 other planned facility projects throughout the district — such as fire sprinkler installations, new roof at Cedarhome Elementary, adding classroom space at Cedarhome, and more — unfunded and stalled.
On the technology side, the district plans to spend about $686,000 on some computers and software licenses for the 2022-23 school year but will eliminate other planned purchases for equipment and software.
“Beginning in 2024 we will have to start pulling some Chromebooks out of service without having replacements,” Ryan Ovenell, the district's executive director of assessment, told the school board. “We will no longer have a one-to-one ratio in 2024 if we stay where we’re at now.”
Demographic study
School officials expect enrollment to grow by about 900 students by 2031, according to a study of the district by Educational Data Solutions, which specialize in forecasting enrollments for school districts.
The bulk of the growth is expected in the Cedarhome Elementary area, possibly swelling the school to about 200 students over building capacity by 2027 if no changes are made.
The study also showed that Twin City and Stanwood elementaries would also likely surpass building capacity by 2027.
During the study session, School Board members indicated they would likely spend next school year studying ways to address the issue of increasing enrollment.
No recommendations were made by Educational Data Solutions or the district at this time.
“It might look like a yearlong process to engage the community on a process to decide what to do,” Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said.
The school district boasted enrollment levels in the mid-5,000s for the 2000s, but the average elementary class size was larger than today because state laws required class size reductions.
