The Stanwood-Camano School Board bestowed one final honor on Jean Shumate, who retired June 30 after 20 years as the district’s superintendent.
The new Stanwood High School library will now be known as the Shumate Library, the board announced during a meeting June 29.
“Dr. Shumate, we are honored that we have had 20 of your 42 years in education,” board member Charlotte Murry said in an emotional presentation. “This board is honored to dedicate the new high school library to Dr. Jean Shumate.”
The new three-story, 241,500-square-foot Stanwood High building opened in January. Work on the four-year $147.5 million project will wrap up later this year.
“Jean was instrumental in getting the new high school,” Murry said in an interview after the meeting. “Thought it was apropos to honor her in that way. … Spending 20 years in one district bettering the lives of our students — that’s dedication to education. Libraries are a key component to students' education, and honoring Dr. Shumate in this way felt very fitting.”
School Board President Natalie Hagglund credits Murry with the idea to name the library after Shumate.
“We knew that after 20 years you want to have an appropriate honor,” Hagglund said. “It felt like (Shumate’s) focus has been on student learning and creating wonderful citizens, and a library seemed like a natural reflection on that.”
The board hopes to have a dedication event later this year, Hagglund said.
“Everybody using the library for years to come will be able to remember the legacy that you’ve left behind,” she said to Shumate during the meeting.
