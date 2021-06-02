The new superintendent will earn a salary of $250,000 a year.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board unanimously approved a contract Tuesday with Deborah Rumbaugh, who starts July 1.
The contract is similar to superintendent Jean Shumate, who will retire June 30 after 20 years leading the district. Shumate is making $263,124 this year — similar to superintendents in Everett, Snohomish and Marysville.
Rumbaugh, 51, is currently executive director of instructional leadership in the Highline School District.
Rumbaugh, who has a doctorate of education, has worked in the Highline School District since 2013 as a middle school principal and director of human resources before moving to her current role as an area superintendent in Highline.
The School Board voted unanimously to hire Rumbaugh on May 14 after interviewing 23 candidates.
Read the contract here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.