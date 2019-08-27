The Stanwood Camano School Board approved a balanced budget for the upcoming school year during its regular meeting Aug. 20.
The $246 million budget — the district’s largest ever — is mostly spending on the construction at the high school campus. The general fund — used to pay for staff and school operations — sits at about $74 million. No members of the public spoke at the budget hearing.
After this balanced budget, the district’s revenue forecast projects shortfalls of $1.3 million in 2020-21, $600,000 in 2021-22 and $1.4 million in 2022-23. If the financial outlook doesn’t change and the district dips into its general fund balance, just $3.1 million would be left in reserves in 2023.
The projected $3.1 million left in reserves after the 2022-23 school year would be down from $6.5 million projected after this 2019-20 school year.
More technology
The school board also approved buying $1,250 Chromebooks and 50 computer carts using money from the School Facilities and Technology levy.
The district has been buying batches of Chromebooks for some time, and this purchase gets the district’s goal of a one-student to one-computer ratio by the end of the first semester, said Dan Johnston, the district’s assessment and technology director.
In addition, the district has installed a video surveillance system at Stanwood Elementary School. Installations at other elementaries will follow in the months and years to come, Johnston said.
A similar system at Stanwood Middle School helped identify vandals earlier this year.
Donations
The Lincoln Collective Booster Club gave $748 to provide transportation and substitute costs for Lincoln Hill High School’s June 18 senior trip to Adventura in Woodinville.
