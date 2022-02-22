The proposed school levy is heading back to voters in April.
The Stanwood-Camano School Board voted Feb. 15 to place the same levy that voters rejected earlier this month on a special ballot for April 26.
Election officials in Island and Snohomish counties certified the Feb. 8 special election results Friday, confirming that the School District’s four-year Facilities and Technology replacement levy failed by 357 votes — 5,591 opposing to 5,234 supporting.
It was the first levy voted down in the district since 2001.
The four-year levy, which would replace an expiring four-year levy with about the same rate, would cost about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, amounting to about $108 a year on a $400,000 home. It would collect about $10.3 million over four years.
State law allows school districts to resubmit a levy twice in a calendar year.
Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh has said the levy is vital to maintaining buildings and technology.
"We're going to have to identify what are the next steps we need to take to be in a different place (after the next levy election),” Rumbaugh told the Stanwood Camano News earlier this month. “We have to do a better job of identifying the community's concerns with what specifically led to the overall no vote."
In a letter to families Friday, Rumbaugh wrote that district staff will reach out to families, staff and community about any concerns they may have about this levy and explain how this local levy funding supports student learning.
The first effort is a listening session from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, on Zoom. Visit stanwood.wednet.edu for a link.
About half of the money from the levy would be spent on facility projects and about half on technology.
High on the list of capital projects is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, upgrading sprinkler systems at Utsalady and Elger Bay elementary schools, repairing fencing and completing security updates at locations throughout the district, as well as repairing boiler at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
Planned technology upgrades include replenishing and maintaining Chromebook laptops, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
Levy money typically pays for programs and projects in a school district that go beyond the basic education funding from the state, which largely pays for staff.
Donation
The School Board accepted a $6,000 gift from the Washington Music Educators Association in support of the music program at Twin City Elementary.
