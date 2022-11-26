The investigation is continuing into the alleged used of racial slurs by Stanwood High School students during a Nov. 4 football game between Stanwood and Lakes.
According to a Nov. 23 news release from the Stanwood-Camano School District, students, staff, parents, players, and spectators in the Stanwood-Camano and Clover Park school districts have been interviewed.
Stanwood-Camano School District Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said in the release she hopes to know more about the allegations this week.
"We, as a district, remain steadfast in our conviction to stamp out hate or hate speech wherever it exists," she said. "Hate should never be tolerated in any of its many forms. Ever. We will continue to lean on our district equity policy that provides education and training to confront and denounce racism and promote respectful and equitable treatment toward others."
According to reports, the taunting and racist language began from the Stanwood student section when the Lakes players took the field for pregame warmups.
Racist taunts by Stanwood players continued, according to reports and a Facebook account posted by one of the Lakes assistant coaches.
In addition, spectators reported that Stanwood students followed Lakes fans into the women's restroom and directed slurs against them.
Rumbaugh said as winter sports teams get set to begin play this week, meetings will be held with students, staff and coaches to talk about expectations on how they conduct themselves.
She said this includes anti-harassment, anti-intimidation, and anti-bullying training.
The release said in the wake of the allegations, Stanwood High School student leadership has opted to add an equity officer position. That student will also join the district's equity team.
"The school district is committed to an inclusive, diverse, and equitable environment where everyone knows they belong," Rumbaugh said. "We must also be leaders in the fight against hate and racism, calling it out into the light no matter how uncomfortable."
