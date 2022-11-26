Stanwood-Camano School District logo

Stanwood-Camano School District's new logo.

 Stanwood-Camano School District

The investigation is continuing into the alleged used of racial slurs by Stanwood High School students during a Nov. 4 football game between Stanwood and Lakes.

According to a Nov. 23 news release from the Stanwood-Camano School District, students, staff, parents, players, and spectators in the Stanwood-Camano and Clover Park school districts have been interviewed.


Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.