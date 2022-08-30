When school starts Thursday, Stanwood-Camano elementary students will find all the supplies they need already at their desks.

“This will help our elementary students to get off to the best possible start for the new school year without families worrying about buying the right notebook or markers,” Superintendent  Deborah Rumbaugh said in a statement. “We want their focus to solely be on returning to school on Sept. 1 and learning.”

School supplies, 8.30.22
Stanwood-Camano School District Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh, right, packs Crayons for students.

