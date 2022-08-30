When school starts Thursday, Stanwood-Camano elementary students will find all the supplies they need already at their desks.
“This will help our elementary students to get off to the best possible start for the new school year without families worrying about buying the right notebook or markers,” Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said in a statement. “We want their focus to solely be on returning to school on Sept. 1 and learning.”
The change was made to “ensure equitable access to quality school supplies and relieve financial burdens for families,” according to the district.
Earlier this month, district staff rallied together to create an assembly line to put together more than 1,550 supply kits, according to Kelly Parsons, the district’s assistant director of academic recovery.
Each student receives folders, glue sticks, scissors, pencils, markers, crayons, a pencil box, erasers, earbuds, notebooks, colored pencils and rulers.
In all, district staff packaged thousands of items, including 15,813 glue sticks, 3,163 12-packs of pencils and 1,582 24-packs of Crayola crayons.
The mountain of supplies cost the district $42,600.
In past years, some local groups have chosen to buy school supplies for individual schools.
This year, the Stanwood Elementary PTO and the Twin City Elementary PTA had already donated supplies.
Rumbaugh said the district will work with each group to offset other expenses up to the amount spent on supplies. Other local organizations have also donated supplies, which will be used to restock schools throughout the year.
“We are incredibly grateful to our PTAs and our Stanwood-Camano community partners for their support of our students through these annual supply drives and events,” Rumbaugh said.
The supplies will be replenished throughout the school year as needed, according to the district. However, individual schools or teachers may request families provide additional or different supplies as needed.
School is now in session
About 4,500 local students will head back to class starting Thursday, Sept. 1, for grades 1-12. Kindergarteners will start Wednesday, Sept. 7.
Stanwood High School freshmen will start the first day of school on time at 7:40 a.m. while sophomores, juniors and seniors start at 10:40 a.m. During the first three hours, freshmen will be able to find their way around the school, meet staff, pay fees and attend a freshmen-only assembly, Del Pozo said.
Officials remind drivers to slow down in school zones during school hours.
