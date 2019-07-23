Stanwood Camano School District’s newest administrator has one simple focus: Safety.
The district hired Mark Carter last month as the new director of Student Services and Safety. While his job description is extensive, it all touches on increasing safety throughout the district.
“The Stanwood-Camano School District queried its stakeholders last year to develop a ‘Collective Commitment,’” said Dan Johnston, the district’s assessment and technology director “The community identified student and staff safety as the district’s top priority.”
Carter comes to the district after 24 years as a police officer with the Everett Police Department, including the past 10 years as a school resource officer. During his 24 years, he also served as a detective on the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force, was a Tactical/SWAT Unit Officer and served as a patrol officer.
“We are excited to have Mark join our district,” Johnston said. “We are confident that his background in law enforcement, along with his experience in a school setting has prepared him to provide leadership in continuing to keep safety of our staff and students our top priority.”
His chief duties, which previously had been spread among other district administrators, fall into three areas of emphasis: student and staff safety; discipline appeal hearing officer, community truancy board and Becca coordinator; and the Harassment, Intimidation & Bullying Compliance program officer.
