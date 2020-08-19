The Stanwood Camano School District is hosting two online Zoom meetings for families this week.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, elementary principals will share more specific information about reopening the grade schools.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, middle school and high school principals will share information about reopening the secondary schools.
Links to the meetings have been emailed to parents and are available at stanwood.wednet.edu or at this link here.
