Local voters are likely to decide on a school levy in February.
But a lot has changed in the world of funding schools since the Stanwood-Camano area last approved a four-year levy in 2016.
Driven largely by the landmark McCleary decision that determined the state was failing to fund basic education, the mechanisms in which districts collect money have changed. Although the state Supreme Court ruled last year that the Legislature succeeded in meeting its constitutional duty to fully fund public schools, many districts across the state are grappling with deficits.
Stanwood isn’t forecasting a budget shortfall for the coming school year, but officials say pinpointing the district’s finances beyond 2020 will depend on a planned replacement levy. Board members started the process of researching a levy during a work session after the June 25 regular meeting.
How we got here
Prior to the McCleary decision, districts could ask voters for money through a levy to pay for most anything — more teachers, higher pay, new equipment.
“Levies are vital to our budget,” said Steve Lidgard, executive director of Business Services with the school district.
In 2016, about 66% of the Stanwood-Camano voters approved renewing a four-year maintenance and operations levy. In 2017, the district collected the levy at $2.19 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That measure was about 23% of the district’s incoming money — $11.7 million — that year.
Because of the McCleary decision, the state needed districts to switch from relying heavily on local levies to a more state-centric funding model.
So, the 2018-19 school year became a transition period. The state limited the amount districts could collect from their levies to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.
Then this spring, the state Legislature raised the cap on local school levies from $1.50 to $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value or to a level that would raise $2,500 per pupil, whichever path leads to lower levy rates.
Stanwood-Camano falls into the $2,500-per-student category, meaning that in 2020 — the final year of the existing levy — the district is limited to collecting about $10.3 million, which amounts to about 15% of the district’s incoming money.
Meanwhile, the district’s overall budget has increased because state property taxes jumped in 2018 to raise nearly $1 billion, which was spread around to the state’s 295 districts, most going to wage increases. In Stanwood-Camano, about 89% of the district’s budget pays for salaries.
Upcoming levy
If the school board decides to seek the levy — now called an Educational Programs & Operations levy — it will likely be for about $1.67 per $1,000 of assessed value. That would keep the total tax burden about $3.30, below the $3.51 the school board promised voters. The total includes a Facilities and Technology Levy and the bond for the new high school campus.
In all, a tax bill on a $400,000 home equates to about $1,284 a year going to the school district, and projects to increase, along with property values, by about $30 the following year.
The big change is how the district can spend the money.
Levy dollars are now limited to “enrichment,” a term still being defined by the state Office of the Superintendent, but widely understood to pay for things above and beyond “basic education.” That can be things such as more teachers to lower class sizes, extra-curricular programs, and instructional trainings and materials.
“These are things people in this community have supported in the past,” Lidgard said.
Districts throughout the state garnering headlines for suffering large budget shortfalls generally had been relying heavily on property tax levies to finance basic education costs and are trying to find ways to cover large funding gaps.
Stanwood-Camano’s budget is in the black largely because of about $1.3 million in cost cuts plus three different revenue boosts: About 100 more students than was forecast moved into the district, equating to about $700,000 more from the state; a change allowing districts to use the 2018 preliminary assessed valuations (which have increased dramatically in the area) in levy calculations meant about $400,000 more than expected; and the state increased its allocations to districts to help cover transportation costs to the tune of more than $700,000.
“We have to make sure we use the money within the rules,” Lidgard said. “We take a very conservative approach when we budget.”
The school board next meets on Aug. 6.
