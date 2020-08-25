It’s possible some Stanwood-Camano School District staff will be furloughed.
“The number is not determined,” said Maurene Stanton, the district executive director of human resources. “We want to keep all our staff; we’re trying to mitigate the numbers we’re trying to furlough.”
With fewer children in school buildings as school starts next week, there’s likely less of a need for as many classified staff, such as secretaries, paraeducators and bus drivers.
“We will have a better idea (this) week,” district Superintendent Jean Shumate said. “First, we want to know the enrollment. We also want to make sure we have systems in place if we have to ramp back up to hybrid model with kids in schools. We want to be able to have people in place.”
Furloughs are different than layoffs because employees continue to receive benefits, such as medical coverage, and can be recalled to work when needed.
Stanton said the district this week is contacting families of students who are among the special populations, such as English language learners, students with internet connectivity issues and kindergartners — who could qualify for in-person learning.
"Once we determine how many students will be in each building and when, we'll have a better idea of the staffing needs," Stanton said. "Everything really hinges on how many families are comfortable with their kid in the building."
As of last week, the district also was continuing to negotiate with union representatives about several factors surrounding online learning, the hybrid model and safety.
Meanwhile, school officials hosted two question-and-answer online Zoom meetings last week with parents to detail the district’s plan for remote learning, which starts Sept. 3.
The plan was accepted by the school board during its Aug. 18 meeting and sent to the state's Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction for approval.
The plan calls for elementary students to have regular online meetings Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, with an emphasis on English language arts and math. Secondary students will gather using Google Meet for odd periods (1, 3 and 5) on Mondays and Thursdays and even periods (2, 4 and 6) on Tuesdays and Fridays.
Teachers will use this class time to play pre-recorded videos, do live instruction or use a combination of both. Teachers will be available Wednesdays for parents and students to ask questions.
“We’re making the best out of the situation,” school board member Miranda Evans said during the meeting. “This is an improvement of leaps and bounds over the continuous learning in spring. I feel confident … that we will be able to adapt and overcome any challenges.”
Board member Ken Christoferson said he agrees.
“It’s going to have to be modified as we move forward, and I trust the people here to do just that,” he said.
The district will remain using primarily online learning until at least Nov. 1. Advancing into a hybrid model, with students going into school buildings two days a week after Nov. 1, depends on Snohomish County meeting several health-related data targets, district officials said.
However, the plan for fall does call for phasing in some limited face-to-face services in small groups such as students enrolled in special education, English language learners, students with internet connectivity issues and kindergartners.
“We recognize distance learning is a struggle, but we have some special populations that it’s even more difficult (for),” said Dan Johnston, the district’s director of assessment and technology. “So we want to bring some of them in for some face-to-face time.”
Nevertheless, the district has seen enrollment drop by about 60 students so far because some parents have chosen to either home school or enroll their children in private online schools, district officials said.
However, staff is reaching out to families who may not know that the district has offered flexible learning opportunities for several years such as an online academy, said Principal Ryan Ovenell, who oversees the district's alternative learning programs including Lincoln Hill High, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School.
"Our district can offer the same thing (as private online schools) and in their home district where they can still meet with their teacher," Ovenell said. "Usually about 60% of our graduating seniors (at Lincoln Hill High School) are part of the remote learning program, so it's not a foreign thing to us."
In addition, a handful of district employees have requested leave this year because of worries over COVID-19, and more than 40 have requested extra accommodations, Stanton said. The district employs about 630 people.
Board OKs budget
The School Board unanimously approved an $80.8 million budget for the upcoming school year after an online public hearing Aug. 18.
The district estimates it will spend about $2.3 million more than its 2020-21 budgeted revenue of $78.5 million, according to Steve Lidgard, district business and finance director.
The increased spending and decreased revenue were expected even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Lidgard said.
“With COVID-19, enrollment numbers and state funding questions, the overall budget remains very fluid this year,” Lidgard said.
The district starts the year with a $9.7 million general fund balance, which will be used to cover the $2.3 million difference. The $7.6 million ending fund balance is still more than the board-mandated limit of 5% of revenues.
The budget also forecasts spending more than the district’s revenues in the following three years, depleting the general fund balance to about $5.4 million in the 2023-24 school year, which is still above the board-mandated limit of 5% of estimated revenues.
Stanwood High School events start school year
Stanwood High School officials said student schedules will be released online Aug. 31 along with a video from staff to families.
On Aug. 31 and Sept. 2, there will be a student drive-thru event at the high school to get information and supplies. Officials will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to distribute items such as textbooks, Chromebooks and internet hot spots. Students will be assigned times to arrive.
The annual freshman orientation event will be held online this year, from 11 a.m. to noon on Sept. 2.
The annual Senior Sunrise will be a drive-thru event the morning of Sept. 3 — the first day of school.
