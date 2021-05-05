The Stanwood-Camano School District unveiled the names of the six semifinalists for superintendent.
And the School Board is hosting a public meeting Saturday to discuss six semifinalists. The deadline for applications was April 24, and 23 people applied for the job.
The School Board met in executive session Friday to screen applications and came to a consensus on semifinalists:
- Jay Jordan (Ed.D.), Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Bellingham School District
- Greg Schwab, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools and Facilities/Operations, Edmonds School District
- Brian Beckley, Chief Information Officer, Everett School District
- Deborah Rumbaugh (Ed.D.), Executive Director of Instructional Leadership, Highline School District
- Patrick Hegarty, Executive Director for Secondary Education, Mukilteo School District
- John Boyd, Superintendent, Quincy School District
Interviews will take place starting at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at the district office and online. There will be opportunities for the public to participate, including a survey after each interview.
Based on the preliminary interviews and the public's feedback, two to three finalists will be selected. The more in-depth finalist interviews will be held May 11, 12 and 13, if necessary.
Those interviews will involve multiple stakeholders, including an opportunity for community participation on each day, according to district officials. Details about semifinalist and finalist interviews will be forthcoming, officials said.
See stanwood.wednet.edu or visit the district's superintendent search web page for more information and links to register for the online forums or to request to attend in person.
The board expects to choose a new superintendent by May 14. Superintendent Jean Shumate announced in January that she was retiring in June after 20 years leading the district.
Graduation plans
Stanwood High currently plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Bob Larson stadium.
Seating will be limited, but the school will livestream the ceremony for those who will cannot attend in person, according to the district.
Lincoln Hill High plans to hold an in-person graduation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. June 9 at Church Creek Campus. Guest tickets will be issued to graduates and the event will be broadcast online.
Not all traditional end-of-year events will be in person this year. The Celebration of Excellence, Scholarship Night and Senior Athletic Banquet will be conducted virtually. The Celebration of Excellence will be at 6:30 p.m May 24. Scholarship Night will be at 7 p.m. June 1.
