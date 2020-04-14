The statewide closure of schools has prompted educators to get creative in finding ways to reach their students.
With 295 school districts and six state-tribal schools, that can be a daunting task.
“People are trying hard to provide for their students,” said Pam Estvold, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning at the Northwest Educational Service District 189 (NWESD) in Anacortes. “Because you’re not there in the room with them physically, teaching has to be different.”
There are nine educational service districts throughout the state, each of which acts as a regional hub for K-12 educational resources.
The NWESD serves 35 school districts and a state-tribal school in Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
The state’s nine ESDs, Estvold said, have joined together to create a series of classes to help teachers find new ways to connect with students and to work on their professional development.
One class that was quickly in high demand was a class about the video conferencing app Zoom and how to use it to advance educational opportunities for students.
“Zoom was an easy thing for us to roll out because we were already using it,” Estvold said.
Stanwood-Camano School District has been training their teachers on a variety of platforms, including Zoom and Google Classroom, said Maurene Stanton, the district’s executive director of human resources
“There will be more training on how to teach remotely,” she said. “We’re learning how to teach using these platforms.”
The ESDs, Estvold said, have been working as quickly as possible to get resources to educators.
“This just came on so suddenly,” Estvold said. “It’s not like we had a lot of time to prepare for this.”
The ESDs have created a statewide menu of classes and opened the classes up to all teachers. So if a teacher in Anacortes wanted to take part in an offering that was generally only available through Northeast ESD 101 in Spokane, they can now take advantage.
“We want to be that hub,” said Jessica Haag, communication specialist with the NWESD.
The classes are free for educators.
Though the online learning model is a change from the traditional teaching method, educators are learning to adapt, Haag said.
“There is no one-size-fits all,” she said.
Stanwood-Camano school officials distributed a new round of educational review materials to students on Monday and plan to launch into remote learning on April 27.
State grants graduating seniors more flexibility
The State Board of Education adopted emergency rules April 8 for the Class of 2020 to help ensure they can graduate.
The rules allow school districts to ask the State Board to waive certain state graduation requirements for individual students. To be approved, districts must make a good faith effort to give students opportunities to complete credits for high school graduation.
The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction said the waiver is an extra tool districts can use to make sure students graduate after the COVID-19 school building closures.
More resources for students, parents, teachers
The Secretary of State’s Office has compiled its free resources for students, parents, and teachers to learn about Washington’s history, elections, and more.
Legacy Washington offers oral histories about extraordinary Washingtonians past and present, and provides engaging content for students with accompanying lesson plans and contests.
For more, visit sos.wa.gov/legacy.
