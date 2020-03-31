Education must continue at home — whether on paper or online.
Starting this week, all of Washington’s 295 school districts need to proceed with plans to continue student learning, State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal said last week.
“Although schools are closed and are not providing traditional in-person instruction, education must continue,” read the new guidelines from the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. “We have an obligation to our students to provide them with opportunities to continue their learning during this pandemic.”
OSPI largely left the details up to individual school districts because not all will be able to move their entire learning systems online.
The Stanwood-Camano School District distributed learning materials to students last week — both online and in paper packets — as well as Chomebooks. However, the materials were largely reviewing previously learned concepts. The next push is for districts, teachers and staff to enact plans to continue student learning by teaching new concepts.
“We continue to try to move forward with remote learning,” said Lloy Schaaf, assistant superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Stanwood-Camano School District. “We are going to spend some time with different electronic platforms such as Google Classroom that will help us as we deliver instruction as we move forward.”
The U.S. Department of Education recently urged school districts to find creative ways to teach students. Concerns about meeting the letter of the law shouldn’t keep districts from trying to meet every student's needs, federal officials said.
Teachers and paraeducators have begun training on the new platforms and meeting in grade levels to discuss lessons, Schaaf said.
Learning will likely look like teachers sending lessons to students online, on paper or even through a phone call, she said.
Plenty of questions remain, however, such as what work will be required of students and how to evaluate if they have learned the new information.
“We’re still learning, too,” Schaaf said. “We’ve gone from zero to 60 mph so far.”
The district is again surveying parents this week to get feedback on the first round of learning materials to help them tailor the next round of learning material.
When schools closed earlier this month, the district surveyed parents to help find who needed internet access, Chromebooks and other learning assistance. On Monday, the district opened a technology help line for families at 360-403-3966. The help line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. weekdays.
“We’re taking baby steps right now,” Reykdal said in a media conference Thursday. “As (districts) get more sophisticated, they can reach out to families and find out if their materials reach them and find out what are barriers.”
Schools across the country are set to receive about $15 billion as part of the federal government’s $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus deal.
“I feel that’s a little light,” Reykdal said. “ ... We’re encouraging people not to think of the feds as a big salvation.”
The money is just one of many remaining unknowns.
Reykdal said the state is preparing in case the shutdown lasts the rest of the school year. But even if schools reopen April 27, it’s unclear whether families or some staff will return, he said.
“It’s a very different world when students are suddenly seeing their teachers in their living room,” Reykdal said.
As for seniors, districts are evaluating every 12th-grader to make sure they get what they need to graduate, such as being on track on their core credits.
Meanwhile, Stanwood-Camano teachers and staff are “going to support learning just how they’ve always done,” Schaaf said. “How that will look will take different forms. We have a lot of skilled people to make sure kids are learning.”
Times are tough. Reykdal has a message for educators, parents, students, and graduating seniors. Watch: https://t.co/xgvX1PM3iO #WAedu #COVID19 #schoolclosure pic.twitter.com/1NbrJhmbxo— WA State OSPI (@waOSPI) March 28, 2020
Stanwood-Camano school further expand food program
The School District and the Stanwood Camano Food Bank continue to provide meals for children up to age 18. The children must be present, and meals will be delivered to cars or walkers may pick up a meal at the door.
The School District Food Program offers free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at Twin City Elementary (26211 72nd Ave. NW Stanwood), Stanwood Middle School (9405 271st St. NW, Stanwood), Cedarhome Elementary (27911 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood) and Elger Bay Elementary (1810 Elger Bay Road, Camano Island).
On Monday, the district added four locations — two in Stanwood and two on Camano — to distribute grab-and-go meals on weekdays:
- New View Church (8028 272nd St. NW, Stanwood) from 9:05-9:30 a.m.
- Sunday Lake Area (25th Ave. NW & 256th St. NW, Stanwood) from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Lake Ketchum Boat Launch (8313 S. Lake Ketchum Rd., Stanwood) from 10-10:30 a.m.
- Life Church 360 (9620 188th St. NW, Stanwood) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Chapman Area (Chapman Loop Rd. & Rowe Road, Camano Island) from 9:15-9:45 a.m.
- Patricia Ann Drive & Terry Ann Drive (Camano Island) from 9:20-9:50 a.m.
- Camano Island Yacht Club (129 N. Sunset Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Chalet at Camaloch (358 Camaloch Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Lost Lake Clubhouse (1469 Lake Drive, Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Camano Country Club (1243 Beach Drive, Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
- Shuksan Drive & Sultan Drive (Camano Island) 10-10:30 a.m.
- Awa Lane & Wells Way (Camano Island) 11-11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the Stanwood Camano Food Bank offers its Kidz Eat program at the four school sites and three community locations: Elger Bay Grocery on Camano Island, Starbucks in QFC parking lot in Stanwood and Realty ONE Group Clarity in the Taco Time parking lot in Stanwood.
The Kidz Eat program is near the Starbucks in the QFC parking lot from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Kidz Eat backpacks may be obtained through the food bank 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Any family or youth that is not able to reach one of the distribution sites or the food bank may call or text 360-631-2301.
The food bank is open to all from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Visit stanwoodcamanofoodbank.org for more information.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.