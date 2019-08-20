School backpacks give-away
Foursquare Church and the Caring Place are teaming up to make sure children have backpacks and supplies come school time, whether they attend public or home schools.
The back-to-school giveaway will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 20-22. Appointments are necessary: call Foursquare Church at 360-629-9258 and leave a message for a callback.
“They (students) won’t come to the first day of school empty-handed,” said Heather Gabriel, Foursquare administrative assistant.
Some elementary schools in the district will provide supplies to all of their students this year, thanks to their parent teacher organizations. However, all children who need backpacks can get them during this giveaway, said Mardi Jorgensen, coordinator of the Caring Place.
Volunteers are needed and donations are welcome. To inquire, call Jorgensen at 360-913-1551.
Freshman orientation on Aug. 29
The 13th annual Link Crew Freshman Orientation takes place 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the Stanwood High School PAC (Performing Arts Center). The event helps welcome the Class of 2023 from middle school to high school. Seniors and juniors will serve as leaders and mentors to the freshmen. Large and small group activities address students’ needs and concerns in a positive and fun atmosphere.
Students will take campus tours and receive their class schedules. Organizers advise students to wear comfortable clothes and travel light. For more, call Link Crew Coordinators Jeanne Kelly at 360-629-1300, ext. 2214, or Bryan Olsen at 360-629-1300, ext. 5101.
Parent/Guardian Academy
The annual Parent/Guardian Academy starts at 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the high school’s Performing Arts Center. The two-hour information session for new families includes a tour of the high school, information on accessing children’s grades and attendance, ways to keep informed of school activities, graduation requirements and how to help students be successful during high school.
Volunteer training for elementary schools
Elementary schools need volunteers. Interested residents must take training yearly and must pass background checks.
Check with each individual school for times and dates for harassment, intimidation and bullying classes.
For more information, contact a school or visit the volunteer section of the district website, stanwood.wednet.edu.
High school open house on Sept. 9
Stanwood High School is hosting an open house at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, for parents or guardians to learn more about how they can participate in their child’s learning. Parents or guardians can pick up their child’s schedule and a map of the school in the commons. They can then follow their student’s schedule and have 10 minutes at each class.
International students need host families
High school boys and girls from France, Germany, Italy, Thailand, China and the former Soviet republics need host families for the 2019/20 academic school year. ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit, public-benefit organization, is looking for families willing to provide room, board and guidance for a teenager(s) living thousands of miles from home. Couples, single parents and families with or without children in the home are all encouraged to apply.
Each ASSE student is fully insured, brings his/her own personal spending money and expects to bear his/her share of household responsibilities, as well as being included in normal family activities and lifestyles. Host families can choose their student from a wide variety of backgrounds, countries and personal interests.
ASSE students look forward to experiencing American culture, while they practice their English skills, and to sharing their own culture and language. Host families welcome students as a family member, so everyone involved can have a rich cultural experience.
To inquire, call 800-733-2773, email asseusawest@asse.com or visit ASSEhosts.com.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.