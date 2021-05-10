People age 16 and older, including students, are eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines that will be available Wednesday at the Camano Center vaccine clinic, the Stanwood-Camano School District announced.
The clinic, open 3:30-6:30 p.m., can vaccinate people 16 and older, but those ages 16-18 will need a parent with them at the vaccination clinic to complete the process.
Register at camanofire.com or vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech, submitted an application to the FDA last week for full approval of their COVID-19 vaccine, to allow those ages 12 and older to receive doses. Approval from the Food and Drug Administration came Monday.
However, as of Monday afternoon, Camano clinic officials said they were awaiting guidance and approval from the state Department of Health before they can administer doses to those aged 12-15.
Since the pandemic started, Snohomish Health District said there were 23 COVID outbreaks in Snohomish County schools accounting for 88 cases.
Stanwood-Camano School District officials said Friday that eight cases have been at Stanwood-Camano schools or athletic teams in the past two weeks.
“Please help us to increase the safety of our students and staff by strictly adhering to screening protocols and other safety measures,” officials wrote in an email to families. “If your student was a close contact, they would have been notified by your school nurse.”
New principal at Church Creek
The Church Creek Campus is getting a new principal.
Ryan Pike has been hired to replace Ryan Ovenell, who will move to the Stanwood-Camano School District as the executive director of technology, assessment and human resources for certificated staff starting July 1.
Pike will oversee the Church Creek Campus, which includes Lincoln Hill High School, Lincoln Academy and Saratoga School.
Pike started in Anacortes in July 2018 and has served in several leadership positions, including leading the ASD@Home program and at Cap Sante High School.
Also at the district, Pike has served as the Whitney Early Childhood Education Center principal, district assessment director and co-principal at Anacortes Middle School.
“I have really enjoyed my time at Anacortes, and am grateful for the experience to get to know students and their families across all grade levels,” Pike said in an Anacortes School District news release. “I’m sad to leave my colleagues and the Anacortes community, but the leadership opportunity at Stanwood-Camano is a perfect next step for me and my family.”
