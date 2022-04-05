Weather Alert
School officials address concerns ahead of levy vote
Stanwood-Camano voters are being asked again to renew the School District’s four-year Facilities and Technology Levy.
The levy was rejected Feb. 8, achieving 48.4% of the vote when a majority is required. It was the first levy voted down in the district since 2001.
Ballots are being mailed to area voters later this week on the same levy, and district officials said they worked to address voters’ concerns.
“We held public meetings and listening sessions and really tried to speak to the common themes that emerged,” Superintendent Deborah Rumbaugh said.
The three main issues voters voiced to the district were wanting more details on how the levy money will be spent as well as more transparency both on levy-funded projects and the overall budget.
“We’ve tried to address that in our public meetings, on our website and in mailers,” Rumbaugh said.
If approved, the replacement levy would collect $10.3 million over four years at a tax rate of about 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, which is about $108 a year on a $400,000 home and roughly the same as the expiring levy.
The total levy amount is capped at the dollar figure voters approve, so if property values increase, the levy rate decreases in order to collect only the voter-approved amount — $10.3 million in this case.
A complete breakdown of the forecasted spending and the facility and technology projects is available at stanwood.wednet.edu.
“It’s a lot of facts and figures, but we don’t lose sight of the fact that kids are at the heart of this levy,” Rumbaugh said.
The existing four-year levy, approved in 2018, expires this December.
That levy helped pay for several building improvements, including fire alarm systems at Stanwood and Twin City elementary schools, a new roof at Port Susan Middle School, replacement of exterior windows at Stanwood Middle School and playground updates at Utsalady, Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools.
The money also went toward buying enough Chromebook laptops for each student, a move that school officials said proved useful during the pandemic.
But those Chromebooks are nearing the end of their lifespan and will need to be replaced, school officials said.
The district's Facilities and Technology Levy Committee has prioritized about 50 requests from across all schools. About half of the levy would be spent on facility maintenance and the other half on technology.
High on the list is reroofing Cedarhome Elementary, repairing fencing and completing security updates throughout the district, and boiler repairs at Elger Bay and Cedarhome elementary schools, officials said.
“Not doing some of these fixes now would likely cost much more down the road,” said Liz Jamieson, the district’s director of capital projects. “A lot of these things can snowball maintenance-wise if we don’t address them.”
Technology needs include replenishing and maintaining Chromebooks, upgrading software and updating infrastructure.
Most money allocated to the district from the state can only be used toward basic education costs, most of which is earmarked for salaries. Facility maintenance and technology is largely covered through levies.
The levy makes up about 15% of the district’s budget.
“So, if it fails again, we’d need to cut 15% of our budget,” Rumbaugh said.
The Stanwood City Council passed a resolution March 24 in support of the levy, proclaiming it is "an investment in our youth, which are among this City’s most treasured assets."
Ballots are due April 26. They can be mailed without postage or placed in a drop box at the Island County Administration Building on Camano or by the Stanwood Library.
Learn more at stanwood.wednet.edu or call the district at 360-629-1200.
Contact reporter Evan Caldwell at ecaldwell@scnews.com
Evan Caldwell
journalist (graphics, reporter, editor)
