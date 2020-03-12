As the number of cases in the Stanwood-Camano area — and beyond — continue to climb, Gov. Jay Inslee ordered all schools in Snohomish, King and Pierce counties to close for at least six weeks.
Stanwood-Camano schools were already closed amid precautions surrounding the coronavirus, also called COVID-19. District officials announced Thursday they will release more information about the district’s plans on Friday.
Under Inslee’s executive order, schools are to remain closed until April 27 at the earliest, the governor announced at a news conference in Olympia.
At the news conference, state schools superintendent Chris Reykdal hinted that schools may remain closed even longer.
“Health officials are encouraged these closures will slow the spread of the virus, ultimately saving lives,” Reykdal said. “We know our frontline health care workers and first responders are critical to slowing the spread of this virus within our communities. We also know they can’t always come to work if they do not have childcare. It is our expectation that districts will make accommodations to provide childcare for our health care and first responder families.”
OSPI also expects districts to work with their local associations to continue compensating staff and ensuring that critical work and professional development will continue, Reykdal said. In addition, districts will continue providing meals to students who need them.
More cases
The number of cases in Snohomish and Island counties continue to grow, according to health districts.
In Snohomish, cases jump to more than 100, including at least five connected to Stanwood. Four patients connected to the Josephine Caring Community facility in Stanwood are confirmed to have COVID-19. One has died, one has recovered, one was in critical condition as of Wednesday night and another’s condition is unknown.
A youth pastor from Stanwood Foursquare Church was confirmed to have COVID-19, church officials announced on their Facebook page. The church is cancelling all meetings and gatherings through Sunday, March 15.
Island County health officials announced two new confirmed cases Thursday: A woman in her 50s and a man in his 70s. Both are hospitalized outside the county, officials said.
Island County health officials said they are working with local response partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in close contact with this case. These individuals will be guided to monitor themselves for fever and respiratory symptoms for 14 days following their last exposure.
In addition, a second Skagit County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Skagit County Public Health.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the WHO, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
More resources
Stanwood-Camano Area Foundation officials have set up the Stanwood-Camano Disaster Relief Fund.
“This flexible funding source will provide critical assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and other charitable organizations which provide essential services in our community,” SCAF Executive Director Bev Pronishan wrote in a news release. “This fund will give us the ability to keep our community functioning when there are urgent short-term funding needs created by unforeseen events that disrupt essential services.”
Pronishan said the organization is seeking one-time or recurring donations. SCAF will match up to $25,000 in recurring donations made to the Disaster Relief Fund through the Floyd and Delores Jones Endowment. Donations can be made online at s-caf.org or by check to SCAF and mailed to P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292.
There are also resources available to local small businesses through theSmall Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loan Resources page related to COVID-19. This includes the state-level contacts for questions, as well as the SBA Economic Injury Worksheet for small business owners to complete.
