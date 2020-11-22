Authorities scaled back their search efforts for Charlie Cortez, 29, a Tulalip Police Department officer who went missing in the water late Nov. 17 after a rogue wave hit and capsized the boat he was on.
After scouring the waters around Hat Island throughout the night and all day Nov. 18, search and rescue crews shifted to a recovery effort, Tulalip Police Chief Chris Sutter said.
At about 8:30 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a capsized Tulalip Police Department Fisheries vessel with two occupants in the water somewhere off Jetty Island, according to a statement released by the city of Everett.
Naval Station Everett had initial radio contact with the occupants on the 24-foot patrol boat, but they could not contact them after the initial radio transmissions. Rescuers, navigating stormy weather and heavy seas full of debris, searched the area to include searching Jetty Island on foot, looking for any signs of the missing vessel and its occupants.
At 11:10 p.m., rescuers located an overturned vessel, but they did not find any occupants. At 11:45 p.m., a private vessel then found one of the missing men — Tulalip Police Department officer Shawn Edge, 39 — near Hat Island. Edge was wearing a life jacket and was hypothermic but could communicate with rescuers, authorities said. He was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
Edge was recovering at the hospital, according to a news release last week from the Tulalip Police Department.
The rough wave hit “during an extreme tide change and high winds,” Sutter said.
At the time the wave hit, the officers were following another boat into Everett Marina to ensure the fishermen reached port, Sutter said.
“We’ve held out hope for a miracle,” Sutter said, but with “the climate and the frigid water here in the Northwest, realistically this mission changed overnight from a rescue to a recovery. ... We’re here to find our officer and to bring him home and we’re not going to change that mission at all.”
The missing officer is
a father and a Tulalip tribal member who was born and raised in the area, Sutter said.
“Our officer who’s missing is not just a coworker but he’s a friend and a brother, and our department is grieving right now,” Sutter said. “Our whole community is.”
Cortez is the first officer to die in the line of duty with the Tulalip Police Department.
Thirteen agencies were involved in the search for the remaining missing officer as of Wednesday morning, including the United States Coast Guard, Naval Station Everett, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, Marysville Fire District, Snohomish County Fire District #22, Tulalip Bay Fire, Camano Island Fire and Rescue, and the Port of Everett, as well as
Tulalip fishermen and other local tribal members.
“As our search and rescue effort transitions to a search and recovery, we are heartbroken,” Tulalip Chairwoman Teri Gobin said. “Our people are connected to the water and we know what we risk when we go out. Today we lost a good man, a father, brother and son.”
The search efforts by the U.S. Coast Guard were suspended late Wednesday.
“The decision to suspend a search is one of the most difficult decisions the Coast Guard has to make,” Coast Guard Lt. Zachary Kearney said in a statement. “We search as if one of our own is missing. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the missing Tulalip Tribal officer.”
In an online post Nov. 19, the Tulalip Police said they “have narrowed our search to some key areas and are deploying new resources including side scan sonar, submersible cameras and dive teams. We currently have around a dozen government agencies, four local tribes, and countless local volunteers searching local beaches.”
Officials said they are committed to search until they bring Cortez home. Tulalip Police are coordinating with volunteers to continue the search.
“We are in this for the long haul,” according to a statement Sunday from the police. “We will bring Charlie home.”
