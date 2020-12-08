Not only does Seattle Children’s Hospital diagnose and treat diseases in children but its research center has the largest pediatric infectious disease research program in the U.S.
Children’s researchers have been working to speed up tests and make better diagnoses. They’re studying how the coronavirus is transmitted in children and adults. They’re looking at the structure of the virus and at how the brain is affected during a COVID-19 infection. Ultimately, researchers are working on strategies to prevent COVID-19 infections, including the development of a vaccine.
At Seattle Children’s Research Institute, healthcare experts and scientists collaborate in areas like epidemiology, diagnostics, immunology, infectious disease, vaccine development and mental health, making major breakthroughs in cancer, cystic fibrosis, infectious disease and autoimmune disorders, according to its website, seattlechildrens.org.
With 54 COVID-19 research studies underway, these experts work to define and detect the virus, particularly as it pertains to children.
COVID in children
The hospital is participating a COVID-19 study with children’s hospitals nationwide. Of 135,794 pediatric patients in seven health systems, data shows that children are less likely to test positive and less likely to suffer severe illness when they do get infected. Teens and young adults were more likely to test positive than younger children.
Of 5,374 children who tested positive, 7% required hospital admissions. Of those hospitalized, 28% required intensive care and 9% required mechanical ventilation. Of the hospitalized children across all health systems, the fatality rate was 0.2%.
In addition, Seattle Children’s Hospital is participating in a 5-year study, supported by the National Institutes of Health and National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, that will follow up to 600 children with MIS-C throughout 2025. Researchers will use this information to study the condition and develop evidence-based treatment guidelines, Seattle Children's spokeswoman Lindsay Kurs said.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children is a rare but serious complication of COVID-19 involving inflammation of organs, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin and eyes.
“We want to know more about how COVID-19 presents in children, and why it affects kids differently than adults. Our researchers are also asking what role kids play in viral transmission,” Dr. Jeff Sperring wrote in a June article.
He described how Children’s Hospital prepared early for the virus, before the U.S. had any cases. They conserved personal protective equipment for frontline health care workers. They set up dedicated isolation units and an emergency department triage. They adopted physical distancing and screening. Then when COVID-19 patients showed up, the staff was ready.
Research continues
Researchers are following a group of Seattle Children’s employees who have recovered from mild to moderate COVID-19, taking blood samples to study their antibody and immune response, according to a research article on the website, “Scientist Develops New Way to Test for COVID-19 Antibodies” by Lindsay Kurs.
Of the 24 participants, 92% had antibodies a month later in their blood samples that in the lab could effectively combat the virus.
“Interestingly, … they found that those who mounted a fever had higher levels of antibodies,” Kurs wrote.
The Coler Lab at Seattle Children’s Research Institute supported the Phase 1 clinical trial of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle, part of NIAID’s Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium.
Dr. Rhea Coler, a senior investigator in the Center of Global Infectious Disease Research, led a team of Seattle Children’s researchers who isolated cells and plasma from the blood samples of study participants receiving the experimental vaccine.
This added to data helping ModernaTX, Inc. to develop a vaccine, which is now being reviewed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Emergency Use Authorization.
