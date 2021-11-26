As back-to-back-to-back weather systems continue to bring what the National Weather Service calls "excessive rain" to the region, another round of flooding is now forecast for the Stillaguamish and Skagit rivers over the next few days.
"Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations," the flood watch states.
The rain Thursday dumped between 1-3 inches over 24 hours in the north Cascade foothills. And a second blast coming Saturday could soak the same areas in upward of 4 inches, National Weather Service forecasters said. A third atmospheric river is then predicted to dump 1-2 inches on Tuesday-Wednesday.
Several rivers in Western Washington are forecast to flood, including the Stillaguamish River. The river is forecast to rise rapidly starting Saturday afternoon and crest Sunday at over 16 feet in Arlington in the moderate flood stage, according to river level predictions as of Friday morning.
Meanwhile, the Skagit is the only river in the region forecast to, again, reach its major flood stage.
The flood stage on the Skagit River is 28 feet. The major flood stage is above 32.5 feet in Concrete and 32 feet in Mount Vernon.
Major flood stage means deep, swift waters will inundate land and infrastructure throughout the watershed, with the potential to cause significant damage.
