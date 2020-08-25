A small plastic package addressed to Robin Hesla in the Onamac community on Camano Island arrived in the mailbox Aug. 20.
“I thought it was an Amazon order. When they’re small, they’re delivered in the mailbox,” she said.
That package seems to have been one of hundreds of packages of mystery seeds from foreign countries that have been showing up in mailboxes throughout the country, including more than 100 reportedly received in Washington since late July.
The label addressed to Hesla said it contained bracelets and was from China. But she hadn’t ordered any bracelets.
“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m one of the chosen.’ I’d seen the news online, and now I’m holding these seeds.
Her son had told her to be careful with her mail — that people might be sending anthrax because people open packages without a second thought, just like she had done. Now she had a plastic baggie with a dozen small, round discs, like little space ships.
They’re corms, sprouting and trying to grow within the baggie.
“I looked at them for two seconds and put them back in the package, put it in a zip lock (bag) and washed my hands like three times and called my son,” she said.
He looked up what to do and directed her to the state Department of Agriculture’s website: agr.wa.gov.
The department first learned of illegal seed shipments on July 24. The unidentified seeds were mailed in packages labeled to contain jewelry from an address in China, according to the department. In other cases, residents have reported receiving the mystery seeds after placing an order with an online retailer for seeds they believed to be coming from within the United States.
Mislabeling packages to get seeds and other plant materials into the country is agricultural smuggling, according to the Department of Agriculture. Rules were made to protect against allowing possible invasive species, plant diseases or pests that can harm farms, gardens and the environment.
The department is investigating to determine the purpose of the mystery mailings.
Hesla’s package says it’s from Shenzhen, China, which borders the Hong Kong region.
Hesla wonders, “Why me? It has my name and address perfectly.”
Even though she's growing lemon boy tomatoes, pink lemonade blueberries and giant angel trumpet flowers, Hesla’s sending these mysterious seeds to the government for investigation.
Those who receive plant materials from another country are advised to place them and their packaging in a plastic bag and send to:
USDA-APHIS-PPQ – Attn: Jason Allen, Seattle Plant Inspection Station, 835 South 192nd Street, Bldg D, Ste 1600, SeaTac WA 98148
