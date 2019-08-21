Flu shot clinic, hearing aid check in Stanwood
Seattle Visiting Nurse Association will hold a flu clinic, 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, in the conference room of the Stanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW. Copies of Medicare Part B or Medicare Advantage cards are needed to process billing for vaccine recipients. Uninsured participants must pay with cash or check.
• My Hearing Centers will provide complimentary hearing aid cleaning and checks, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, in Center’s conference room.
• Fresh chef-prepared meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays in the dining room. Cost is $3 for a guest’s first meal, $6 for subsequent meals unless guest becomes a member. Visit stanwoodseniorcenter.org to see the menu.
• Get help at the center with health services, medical equipment, DSHS, legal issues, transportation, housing, mental health, Social Security and Medicare. Support groups for Parkinson’s, caregivers, brain injury and others meet at the center.
Visit stanwoodseniorcenter.org or call 360-629-7403 to inquire or make appointments.
Grocery delivery, adult daycare on Camano
With Camano Connections Delivery, groceries from Camano Plaza IGA can be delivered to homebound seniors through Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road on Camano Island.
The center offers other services for older adults at low or no-cost:
• Adult Day Program:
Meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Medical equipment:
Free loans of durable medical equipment for as long as needed, subject to availability.
• Shopping trips: Free monthly transportation for essential shopping to benefit seniors no longer able to drive
• Hot meals: Served at noon M-W-F in the Camano Center. Cost is by donation, $5-$8. The menu is posted online at camanocenter.org.
• Play tennis, pickleball or participate in classes, crafts and games in Wellness programs at Camano Center. Support groups for grief or memory loss meet at the center.
Contact Karen Conway at 360-387-0222 or kconway@camanocenter.org to inquire or sign up.
Smart Driver class for area seniors
AARP Driver Safety is offering the AARP Smart Driver Course to enhance driving skills for drivers age 50 and older in nearby locations. Insurance companies are required to give a discount on auto insurance for those over age 55 who complete the eight-hour course.
• One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, or Saturday, Oct. 12, at Tamara Sperry Insurance Agency, 9923 270th St. NW Ste. 101, Stanwood. Registration is required; call 360-420-1931 or 360-629-6665 (also call if needing to cancel).
• One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Bring a lunch or buy one on site, $5-$6. Registration is required; call 360-387-0222 (also call if needing to cancel).
• Two-day class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19, in the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Registration is required; call 360-755-0102 (also call if needing to cancel).
• One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Warm Beach Senior Community, 24020 Marine Drive, Stanwood. Registration is required; call 360-652-2649 (also call if needing to cancel).
Cost is $20 or $15 for AARP members; payable at the class. See aarp.org/auto/driver-safety for more options. AAA’s Roadwise offers an online senior defensive driving course. Visit seniordriving.aaa.com to sign up.
Tech in vehicles can be deadly for seniors
New in-vehicle infotainment systems, meant to increase comfort and extend mobility for older drivers, are instead creating potentially deadly distractions.
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety partnered with researchers from the University of Utah to test the visual and cognitive demand created by the infotainment systems in six 2018 vehicles.
Study participants in two age groups (21-36 years and 55-75 years) were required to use voice commands, touch screens and other interactive technologies to make a call, send a text message, tune the radio or program navigation, all while driving.
Researchers found that while the technology created potentially unsafe distractions for all drivers, the safety risk is more pronounced for older adults.
The older adults group took 4.7-8.6 seconds (average of 8 seconds) longer to complete tasks, experienced slower response times, and increased visual distractions. Taking their eyes off the road for just two seconds doubles a driver’s risk of a crash. Visit AAAFoundation.org.
Older residents can volunteer with RSVP
People age 55 and older can volunteer for a variety of opportunities through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, sponsored by Catholic Community Services.
RSVP seeks volunteers to serve as student mentors, volunteer drivers, Peer to Peer counselors and food bank helpers — just a couple examples of opportunities available.
Studies have found that people who volunteer regularly report better health and happiness. Anyone who has a few hours a week to help someone else, email John McAlpine at johnm@ccsww.org or call 425-374-6374 or 888-240-8572.
