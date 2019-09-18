New online tool helps finds Medicare plans
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Aug. 26 launched a modernized and redesigned Medicare Plan Finder.
For the first time in a decade, the agency’s most used tool on Medicare.gov has a new look and features an easy-to-read design to shop and compare Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, including comparing many of the supplemental benefits that Medicare Advantage plans offer. See the tool at cms.gov.
For anyone wanting to learn more about Medicare, several Medicare 101 presentations are offered – one at Stanwood Senior Center on Oct. 14 and one with Skagit Regional Health; see below.
Experts offer help with planning at senior center
Several presentations are planned at theStanwood Community and Senior Center, 7430 276th St. NW.
- Honoring Choices is the topic from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, as Everett Clinic care experts help seniors complete Advance Directive forms and discuss how to start crucial conversations with their families and medical teams. To register, call 425-317-4654 or visit everettclinic.com/classes.
- Healthy Aging is the focus from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 7, when Everett Clinic health coaches bring wellness fun and senior health talks. Seniors can bring Medicare questions and watch as a physical therapist demonstrates fall prevention exercises. Refreshments and door prizes will be offered. Free. RSVP requested at stanwoodseniorcenter.org.
- Eat, Drink and Give! A community impact breakfast fundraiser catered by the center’s chef with a short presentation about the LEAP program, is happening 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11. By donation. RSVP requested at stanwoodseniorcenter.org.
- Medicare 101 is offered, 6-7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14. Regence Blue Shield of Washington and Patrick Vance with Thomas & Associates of Stanwood will discuss how Medicare works, who is eligible and when and how to understand the benefits you need. The seminar is especially geared for those turning age 65 soon. RSVP requested at stanwoodseniorcenter.org.
More services
- Fresh chef-prepared meals are served at 11:30 a.m. weekdays in the dining room at the center. Cost is $3 for a guest’s first meal, $6 for subsequent meals unless guest becomes a member. Visit stanwoodseniorcenter.org to see the menu.
- Get help at the center with health services, medical equipment, DSHS, legal issues, transportation, housing, mental health, Social Security and Medicare. Support groups for Parkinson’s, caregivers, brain injury and others meet at the center.
Visit stanwoodseniorcenter.org or call 360-629-7403 to find daily activities, inquire about programs or make appointments.
Gala auction coming to Camano Center
A gala auction, An Evening Around the World, is happening 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road on Camano Island. The auction is the center’s 13th annual gala fundraiser, with proceeds from the dinner and auction benefitting Center programs and activities throughout the year. Sponsors and auction donors are asked to contact Cindy Hand at auction@camanocenter.org or 360-387-0222.
More services
The center offers other services for older adults at low or no-cost:
- Camano Connections Delivery: Groceries from Camano Plaza IGA can be delivered through the center to homebound seniors.
- Adult Day Program: Meets every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Medical equipment: Free loans of durable medical equipment for as long as needed, subject to availability.
- Shopping trips: Free monthly transportation for essential shopping to benefit seniors no longer able to drive.
- Hot meals: Served by donation at noon M-W-F in the Camano Center. Cost is $5-$8. The menu is posted online at camanocenter.org.
- Play tennis, pickleball or participate in classes, crafts and games in Wellness programs at Camano Center. Support groups for grief or memory loss meet at the center.
Contact Karen Conway at 360-387-0222 or kconway@camanocenter.org to inquire or sign up.
Driving courses for area seniors
AARP Driver Safety is offering the AARP Smart Driver Course to enhance driving skills for drivers age 50 and older in nearby locations. Insurance companies are required to give a discount on auto insurance for those over age 55 who complete the eight-hour course.
- One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano Island. Bring a lunch or buy one on site, $5-$6. Registration is required; call 360-387-0222 (also call if needing to cancel).
- Two-day class, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 18-19, in the Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. Registration is required; call 360-755-0102 (also call if needing to cancel).
- One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Tamara Sperry Insurance Agency, 9923 270th St. NW Ste. 101, Stanwood. Registration is required; call 360-420-1931 or 360-629-6665 (also call if needing to cancel).
- One-day class, 9 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Warm Beach Senior Community, 24020 Marine Drive, Stanwood. Registration is required; call 360-652-2649 (also call if needing to cancel).
Cost is $20 or $15 for AARP members; payable at the class. See aarp.org/auto/driver-safety for more options.
AAA’s Roadwise offers an online senior defensive driving course. Visit seniordriving.aaa.com to sign up.
Medicare 101, other health workshops offered
Skagit Regional Health offers workshops as a public service and generally at no cost. Most classes are held in Mount Vernon, with some in Stanwood, Arlington or Smokey Point. Call 360-629-6481 or 360-814-2424 to inquire or preregister or visit srclinics.org.
Medicare 101: noon-2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Learn how to compare or choose a Medicare plan from Skagit Regional Health and MedicareCompareUSA. Free; RSVP required at 360-814-2424.
Honoring Choices: Advanced Care Planning, 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, atStilly Valley Health Connections, 875 Wesley St. Ste. 240, Arlington. Hospice of the Northwest will share information on choosing a healthcare power of attorney and completing an advanced directive. Free. RSVP to 360-386-9918.
Hospice 101: Myths and Truths, 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23,atStilly Valley Health Connections, 875 Wesley St. Ste. 240, Arlington. Hospice of the Northwest will discuss the benefits of hospice care and the myths surrounding it. Free. RSVP to 360-386-9918.
Improve health, volunteer with RSVP
People age 55 and older can volunteer through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, sponsored by Catholic Community Services, to serve as student mentors, volunteer drivers, Peer to Peer counselors and food bank helpers — as just a few examples.
Discover better health and more happiness by volunteering a few hours a week to help someone else; email John McAlpine at johnm@ccsww.org or call 425-374-6374 or 888-240-8572.
