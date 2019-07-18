Cardiac arrest detection from smart speakers
Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a tool to monitor people for cardiac arrest while they’re asleep, without touching them. A new skill for a smart speaker such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, or a smartphone, lets the device detect the gasping sound of agonal breathing and call for help.
Agonal breathing is “a guttural gasping noise, and its uniqueness makes it a good audio biomarker to use to identify if someone is experiencing a cardiac arrest,” said co-corresponding author Dr. Jacob Sunshine, an assistant professor of anesthesiology and pain medicine at the UW School of Medicine.
The proof-of-concept software was developed using real agonal breathing instances recorded on 911 calls. On average, the software detected agonal breathing events 97% of the time from up to 20 feet away. The findings were published June 19 in npj Digital Medicine.
Public health programs offered
Skagit Regional Health offers workshops as a public service and generally at no cost.
• Medicare 101: Wednesday, July 17, noon to 2 p.m. at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Get help comparing or choosing a Medicare plan in this Medicare 101 session hosted by Skagit Regional Health and MedicareCompareUSA. Free; RSVP is required at 360-814-2424.
• Doc Talk: Life After a Stroke: Saturday, July 20, 8:30-11 a.m. at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon. Check in begins at 8 a.m. Lisa Rodgers-Potters, RN, Dr. Patti Brettell with Neurology and others will speak with stroke survivors, family members and caregivers about life after a stroke and focus on stroke prevention, managing depression and rehabilitation. Free; RSVP is required at 360-814-2424.
Smart Driver class for area seniors
AARP Driver Safety is offering the AARP Smart Driver Course from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Skagit Valley Hospital, 300 Hospital Parkway, Mount Vernon.
The one-day class can enhance driving skills for drivers age 50 and older. Insurance companies are required to give a discount on auto insurance for those over age 55 who complete the eight-hour course.
Cost is $20 or $15 for AARP members; payable at the class. RSVP required at 360-814-2424. See aarp.org/auto/driver-safety for more class options.
Over 55? Call RSVP
People age 55 and older can volunteer for a variety of opportunities through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, sponsored by Catholic Community Services.
RSVP seeks volunteers to serve as student mentors, volunteer drivers, Peer to Peer counselors and food bank helpers — just a couple examples of opportunities available.
Studies have found that people who volunteer regularly report better health and happiness. Anyone who has a few hours a week to help someone else, email John McAlpine at johnm@ccsww.org or call 425-374-6374 or 888-240-8572.
Medicaid now covers behavioral health
Apple Health (Medicaid) has transitioned as of July 1 to a whole-person approach to healthcare delivery in Snohomish, Island and other North Sound counties.
The statewide shift in healthcare delivery means healthcare services for the 1.7 million Medicaid recipients in Washington will be coordinated through a single health plan, which allows people to receive the help they need for physical, mental health and substance use treatment, according to the state Health Care Authority.
Each managed care plan will be responsible for both the medical and behavioral health needs of individuals, hopefully leading to more integrated care and better outcomes.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.