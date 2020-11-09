Tight tallies and lead changes weren't exclusive to the presidential contest.
Locally, several races are in too-close-to-call territory, including all three District 10 legislative contests and an Island County Commissioner race.
After the initial count on Election Night, all three Democrats held slim leads. However, in subsequent tallies updates last week, two of the Republicans have pulled ahead.
In the race for state Senator, incumbent Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, now leads Democrat Helen Price Johnson by 1,210 votes. Price Johnson, a former Island County Commissioner, had a 2,800-vote advantage on Election Night.
In the district’s state House Position 2 race, Greg Gilday, R-Camano Island, has gone ahead of Angie Homola, D-Oak Harbor, by 414 votes. Homola, too, had a small lead on Nov. 3 before it started getting chipped away in ballot count updates.
In the district’s House Position 1 race, incumbent Dave Paul, D-Oak Harbor, has seen his initial lead fade as well, but he still leads Republican Bill Bruch by 1,161 votes.
So far, about 87,000 votes have been cast in the 10th Legislative District, which includes Island County, southwest Skagit County and northwest Snohomish County.
Nearly all ballots have been counted in Island County. Snohomish County reports about 1,300 votes left to tally. Skagit County officials say they have about 15,700 ballots still to count as of Monday afternoon. Check SCnews.com throughout the week for updates.
The race for the Island County Commissioner District 1 seat also remains tight, with Democrat Melanie Bacon leading Republican Damian Greene by 918 votes from the 50,800 ballots cast in the race. However, Island County reports there are just 30 ballots left to count.
Bacon, a military veteran who lives in Langley, led by about 1,500 votes on Election Night. She has been the human resources director of Island County for 10 years, working closely with the Board of Commissioners.
Damian Greene, a BNSF locomotive engineer living in Clinton and lifelong resident of Island County, has served nearly 10 years on the South Whidbey School Board.
The two are vying for the seat vacated by Price Johnson.
In other local races
Island County Commissioner, District 2
Jill D. Johnson, the incumbent, leads fellow Republican Dan Evans with about 60% of the vote.
Johnson, who has been in office since 2013, was running for a third term arguing that her experience is vital to help move the county forward during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Snohomish PUD
Incumbent Sid Logan leads challenger Rob Toyer with about 68% of the vote for the commissioner seat.
Snohomish County Superior Court judge
Cassandra Lopez-Shaw maintained her healthy lead over Robert K. Grant, securing about 55% of the vote for the Position 8 seat.
Island County Superior Court judge
Carolyn Cliff also held onto a double-digit percentage-point lead over Kathleen Petrich for the Position 2 seat. The winner will replace the retiring Vickie I. Churchill.
2nd Congressional District
Longtime U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen was holding a strong lead for his House seat.
Overall, Larsen leads opponent Timothy Hazelo, a Republican from Oak Harbor, with 63% of the vote. Larsen, who was first elected to the seat in 2000, led in each part of the 2nd District, which encompasses parts of Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties and all of Island and San Juan counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.