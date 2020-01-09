snow logo stanwood

Just days after area rivers and streams flooded, the Stanwood-Camano area is bracing for a mix of extreme high tides, strong winds, frigid temperatures ... and a chance of snow.

First up is a blast of wind forecast to rake the region starting Thursday night and lasting until 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. 

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible in Stanwood and Camano, with sustained winds between 30-45 mph, according to officials.

The Weather Service upgraded the event from a "wind watch" to the more severe "wind warning" designation.

Meanwhile, up to 2 inches of wet, slushy snow could fall in the Stanwood-Camano area between 2-8 a.m., especially in the areas above 500 feet elevation, according to the Weather Service. The snow will turn to rain mid-morning.

Then upcoming high tides could near records. 

During the 6 a.m. Saturday high tide, water is predicted to climb about a half-inch higher than tide tables say, according to weather officials. 

According to tide tables, the high tides around Camano are 12.7 feet at 6:20 a.m. Saturday, 12.96 feet at 6:55 a.m. Sunday, 13.12 feet at 7:30 a.m. Monday and 13.12 feet at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday.

By then, an Arctic air mass will have pushed into the area, forecasters said.

Places above 500 feet elevation may have already seen a few wet snowflakes late Thursday and early Friday, but that was just the appetizer.

An Arctic front is slipping into Western Washington this weekend, bringing chilly air and will “open the door for the chance of snow through the middle of next week," according to the Weather Service.

The Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures in the upper 20s and lows in the upper teens in the Stanwood-Camano area. Lows could reach the single digits on Tuesday — predicted to be the coldest day of the week.

If there's precipitation, it'll be snow and would stick down to sea level, meteorologists said. 

 

