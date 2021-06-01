When a Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake strikes beneath the Pacific Ocean, it will shake up much of the West Coast, including Island and Snohomish counties.
The U.S. Geological Survey and the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network on May 4 released a new early warning system that can notify mobile phone users in the state that the shaking is about to start.
That system, called ShakeAlert, has been in development for 15 years, according to a news release. A prototype was released in 2016, and the system went live for California in 2019 and for Oregon this March.
With its reach now in all three states, the ShakeAlert system is available to more than 50 million residents within the country's most earthquake-prone region.
Mobile phone data will automatically notify users in an earthquake's path as long as the device settings are set to allow Emergency Alerts, Public Safety Alerts and Public Safety Messages.
The ShakeAlert program relies on real-time data from Pacific Northwest Seismic Station sensors throughout the region.
As seismic waves that create the shaking during an earthquake spread, they are picked up by those seismic stations located in public spaces such as schools and city-owned buildings. That data is fed into the USGS Advanced National Seismic System.
ShakeAlert technology can also be used to automate systems such as slowing train speeds to reduce the potential for derailments, opening firehouse doors to ensure emergency response can occur and closing valves to reduce leaks if gas or water pipelines are damaged, according to the release.
The ShakeAlert system will continue to improve as more sensors, called seismometers, are added to the network. One such sensor is being installed at Conway School. Another was installed at Stanwood Elementary School a year ago.
