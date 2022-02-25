...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 35 to 45 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 AM PST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca
and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 AM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A Lynnwood man who sheriff's deputies believe stabbed a Stanwood man at a Marysville hotel on Feb. 18 died at the scene.
Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what caused the 57-year-old suspect to die after the attack on the 62-year-old Stanwood man.
Deputies arrived to find the Stanwood man with multiple stab wounds to his chest, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, she said.
Authorities said the Lynnwood man allegedly had been banging on the victim’s hotel room door. The Stanwood man then opened the door and was stabbed, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The two then reportedly moved into the hallway where the victim and his girlfriend were able to disarm the suspect and hold him on the ground until deputies arrived, according to the news release.
The suspect became unconscious in the hallway, and deputies attempted lifesaving measures while aid units were on the way, authorities said. Aid crews took over CPR but were unable to revive the Lynnwood man, authorities said.
O'Keefe said it does not appear the men knew each other, and detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.