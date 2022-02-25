Stanwood police logo 2

A Lynnwood man who sheriff's deputies believe stabbed a Stanwood man at a Marysville hotel on Feb. 18 died at the scene. 

Snohomish County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating what caused the 57-year-old suspect to die after the attack on the 62-year-old Stanwood man. 

Deputies arrived to find the Stanwood man with multiple stab wounds to his chest, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but is expected to survive, she said.

Authorities said the Lynnwood man allegedly had been banging on the victim’s hotel room door. The Stanwood man then opened the door and was stabbed, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The two then reportedly moved into the hallway where the victim and his girlfriend were able to disarm the suspect and hold him on the ground until deputies arrived, according to the news release.

The suspect became unconscious in the hallway, and deputies attempted lifesaving measures while aid units were on the way, authorities said. Aid crews took over CPR but were unable to revive the Lynnwood man, authorities said. 

O'Keefe said it does not appear the men knew each other, and detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

