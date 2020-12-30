Authorities now believe the man found dead along Pioneer Highway last week was struck by a vehicle.
The body of is Daniel C. Shields, 33, of Edmonds was discovered Dec. 22 in a snowy field by driver on Pioneer Highway by Silvana, according to authorities.
Detectives found evidence to indicate the victim was likely hit by a vehicle, according to Courtney O’Keefe, Snohomish County Sheriff's Office communications specialist.
O’Keefe said the sheriff's department is seeking anyone who was in that area and saw a vehicle strike a pedestrian, has any information about this incident, or anyone who knows of a vehicle with recent damage to the passenger-side headlight, grill, and/or windshield. The vehicle is also likely missing the passenger side mirror.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded at about 8 a.m. to the 100 block of Pioneer Highway. Collision Investigation Unit detectives and Major Crimes Unit detectives responded to the scene. The roadway was closed during the investigation.
"There are no obvious signs of criminal activity, but the death is being investigated by detectives with the Major Crimes Unit," according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The Snohomish County Medical Examiner announced Thursday that the cause of death is blunt force injuries. The manner of death is still being investigated by detectives.
~ DELAYED POST - FATALITY.— SnoCoScannerReport (@SnoCoScannerRep) December 22, 2020
08:11:51 | PIONEER HWY E @ 212TH ST NE, ARLINGTON / *A47, AP200* BODY COVERED IN SNOW , WEST SIDE OF PIONEER HWY
SCMEO completed the exam & confirmed the ID of the 33yo male found near the 100 blk of Pioneer Hwy East in Arlington, WA on 12/22/2020. The decedent is Daniel C. Shields of Edmonds, WA. COD is blunt force injuries. MOD is pending further investigation. For more info @SnoCoSheriff— Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office (@SnoCo_ME) December 25, 2020
