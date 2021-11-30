Sid Roberts was sworn last week as the 11th mayor in Stanwood history.
Roberts ran unopposed for the seat vacated by Elizabeth Callaghan, who had been appointed in 2020 to step in for Leonard Kelley when he resigned in July 2020.
Roberts, who was appointed to the Planning Commission in 2018 and elected to the council in 2019, has also served on the Public Health Advisory Council at Snohomish Health District. He’s been a real estate broker and small business owner for 37 years. His roots in Stanwood began in 1988, but he also lived in Lynnwood and served on that City Council from 2012-2015.
Having been active in Lynnwood, Stanwood and Snohomish County, Roberts is familiar with issues the city faces.
The city is deciding where to put a new city hall and police station. Also on the table is a plan for managing traffic and development while protecting natural resources and increasing utility capacity for water, sewer and drainage.
Roberts said he wants to balance keeping Stanwood’s small-town charm while providing what people need as the town grows.
“We’re going to have to do that smart, have the services and support to make it a good place to live and raise our families,” he said.
According to city statute, the mayor serves as chief administrative officer and the council as the legislative body. The council formulates and adopts city policies, and the mayor carries them out.
The mayor earns $1,500 a month, or $18,000 a year. The mayor attends and presides over council meetings but does not vote, except in the case of a tie. The mayor can veto council action, but the veto can be overridden by a majority plus one of the entire council.
Stanwood’s city administrator serves under the mayor to oversee city administration and policies, allowing the mayor to focus on policy development and political leadership, according to the city.
Filling Roberts’ council seat
The City of Stanwood is accepting applications to fill the council seat left vacant by Roberts until 5 p.m. Dec. 31. The council will consider applications and interview applicants at the Jan. 13 meeting.
Applicants must be registered voters who have lived within Stanwood city limits for the past year.
The council will select a new member to serve until the next city election in November 2023.
City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Meetings are currently conducted on Zoom.
The council provides legislative oversight, creates municipal laws and regulations, levies taxes, borrows money, appropriates spending, serves a quasi-judicial role on some issues and confirms certain appointments.
Find details and an online application at stanwoodwa.org and search, "Council vacancy".
