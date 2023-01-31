The Stanwood City Council on Thursday approved an interim measure to allow businesses to replace, repair and maintain business signs in city right-of-way damaged by storm events.
This temporary measure was put in place to contend with a perfect storm of incidents that involved a right-of-way discovery, a municipal code update and signs damaged in winter storms.
In a Twin City Mile engineering survey on 271st Street, staff found that the city’s right-of-way was 10 to 15 feet south of the sidewalk further than previously thought.
In years past, city officials didn’t exactly know where the boundary was when they approved signs, landscaping and parking on city right-of-way. In some cases, the city told them where to put the sign.
A business owner contacted the city about a permit to repair their sign damaged in November’s winter storms. The city staff found that they couldn’t legally issue a permit because the sign was in the city right-of-way.
As it turns out, there are about 10 business signs on city right-of-way on 271st Street. The signs were constructed with permits and thought to be legal. Now they are considered permitted but nonconforming.
Existing code says that any signs constructed on city right-of-way have to be removed. Instead, the city is working with these businesses whose signs don’t interfere with public use of the right-of-way.
Staff is working on updating code for 2024, but the interim measure was approved to allow business owners to repair their signs in a timely manner without having to wait for code updates.
Permanent regulations will be assessed and adopted with the 2024 Stanwood Municipal Code Update project, Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
The interim measure includes that no new signs will be allowed in city right-of-way, and the city may require a sign to be relocated at the owner’s expense if it interferes with a road or utility project.
