About 240 people quietly walked through downtown Stanwood as part of a statewide day of action to push for racial justice and equality.
The Black Lives Matter silent march weaved from Heritage Park through downtown Stanwood and back, capped with speeches at Heritage Park.
The signs carried by demonstrators echoed sentiments of people worldwide who have stood up against inequality since George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May. The march was part of a widespread effort that saw quiet demonstrations occur in communities large and small.
Mercedes Gonzales, a high school senior, was the first to stand in Stanwood — alone in the rain on May 29. More have joined her each day.
“I’m thankful for everyone who played a part and came out to show that we could do something to make Stanwood a safe place for people of color. I had no idea it would get so big, but I’m grateful,” Gonzales said.
Chelsee Roberts said the movement has opened the door to conversations between a diverse range of people.
“We’ve taken the opportunity to talk to each other, and it’s beautiful,” she said.
During the quiet march the sea of signs did the talking, emblazoned with phrases such as, “I stand with you,” “Do more than the bare minimum” and “Cure local racism.”
As he brought up the rear of the march, Chuck Harlowe said, “These are historic times. November will be another measure of our commitment.”
Heather White helped organize the march and the gathering afterward where a handful of people spoke to the crowd of their experiences of living as a minority in a nation largely governed by white people.
Sgt. Jason Toner and a few fellow Stanwood police officers stood by along the route to ensure the safety before, during and after the march.
Alejandra Flatto, an eighth-grader, said she has experienced rude comments at school about the way she looks.
“Stanwood is better than other towns I’ve seen. Still things could be fixed about how people treat people of color,” she said.
“These young women, they’re courageous. I’m proud to stand with them,” said Danielle Flatto, Alejandra’s mother.
“They lit the fire under this community, especially Mercedes,” said Satin-Deseree Arnett told the crowd after the march. “I’m going to do my part to make this place better.”
Alejandra observed racially charged insults and rude hand gestures as she stood with others on the corner the past couple weeks.
“I’m protesting to bring education to those groups,“ she said.
Kathryn Shirlock, who is black, was born in 1961 and remembers race riots while living in Cleveland, Ohio. Her father, a postal carrier working in uniform, was nearly shot twice by the National Guard. He was nearly lynched when he went south with her mother because she was fair-skinned, she said.
Kathryn Shirlock married John Shirlock, a white man from Vermont. They joked that they’re opposites. Since they’ve moved to Camano Island, she said she’s had several negative encounters at local businesses, including being asked why she was even in the store.
Olivia Harvey, 17, said that growing up biracial is different than growing up white. As an adolescent, her parents had “The Talk” with her.
Not the ‘Birds and the Bees Talk’ — the ‘Race Talk.’
"People will treat you differently because of the color of your skin. At the time, I thought my parents were silly," she said.
Then in elementary school, she said she experienced racism from a teacher. In middle school, she said children teased her because she looked different, including her hair, which she tried to straighten to fit in. At Stanwood High School, she said she was called racial epithets and pushed in the hall.
The recent demonstrations give her hope, she said.
“I genuinely believe that we are making a difference,” Harvey said. “I hope that I won’t have to give my children the same talk my parents gave me.”
Heather White asked the predominantly white crowd of people to educate themselves and recognize their privilege — “not that your life has been easy, not that you haven’t worked hard” — but notice the privileges that come from having white skin. Notice that you can drive without being stopped or go for a run without being hassled because of the color of your skin, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.