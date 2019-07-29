Youngsters gathered in Silvana on Saturday to show off their young animals, everything from guinea pigs, fowl and rabbits to goats, pigs, dogs, llamas and cows. Kids come from areas such as Mount Vernon, Stanwood, Conway, Snohomish and Monroe.
This one-day fair prepares and develops community youth to participate in larger events like the Stanwood-Camano, Skagit, Evergreen and Washington State fairs.
Deanna Kitchen of Conway talked about her young son, Emmett, who was sprawled across one of his pigs at the fair.
The Kitchen kids have grown up with farm animals, she said. They’ve raised chickens and sheep, as well as pigs, to show at the fair.
She told how Emmett had been saving money to buy a puppy. He had about half the needed amount when the perfect puppy showed up. Deanna and her husband said OK and loaned him the rest, as long as he paid it off within a month. He made cards and gathered things to sell and earned more than enough in 30 minutes to pay off his puppy and then some.
Emmett bought two Gloucester pigs with his extra money. Then, he won ribbons showing the pigs at the Silvana Fair. Now, he plans to sell one pig and use the money to buy a couple more.
“My husband and I met at the county fair, so I have a soft spot in my heart for county fairs,” Deanna said. “They’re such a part of our family story.”
