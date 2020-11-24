Keith Tonne loves to bake for others.
Three mornings each week, he goes into the Camano Center kitchen and bakes for the Meals on Wheels program.
“It’s wonderful. It’s a great feeling to know that I’m helping people that can’t get out, and I’m having fun doing it — so what can be better than that?”
Tonne is a professional baker, but that isn’t his only claim to fame. Before landing on Camano Island, he sang opera on European stages. Now he’s back in the kitchen.
Island Senior Services rents Camano Center’s kitchen, where volunteers cook three days a week, led by Ken Silkett, kitchen site manager.
“It’s a godsend for me having (Tonne) here," said Silkett, who drives an hour each way from Whidbey Island to cook from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m. "It takes a huge load off of me not to come in an hour earlier to bake.”
Since early 2020, Tonne has been baking when the cooks are gone, leaving breads and desserts for the next delivery. This frees up the cooks to devote more time to main courses.
“Our paths do not cross that often, but he does leave us cryptic notes,” assistant cook Margaret McNeill-Law said.
When some bread was stored in the refrigerator, Tonne left a note reading, "Please don’t do that; it breaks this poor little baker’s heart."
Tonne taught them that bread dries in the fridge and stays fresher in the freezer.
“It’s been a learning experience having someone of his expertise. He takes such great pride in his work,” McNeill-Law said. “He holds us to the task of making sure that everything is up to the highest standards. He’s an angel of enlightenment. We’ve learned so much from him.”
Family trade
Tonne grew up baking in Indiana.
“My grandfather had a bakery; my parents had a bakery. I was probably working in the bakery since I was old enough to scrape the floor,” he said.
That was his first job — getting on hands and knees to scrape caked-on flour and shortening off the wooden floor. Next he was promoted to place rolls on pans or to catch cookies and place them on pans as someone cut them out.
Later he parted from the family trade and set his sights on another vocation: opera.
“As a teenager I heard Mario Lanza sing and thought, I could do that,” he said.
Lanza was an operatic Hollywood film star in the 1940-50s.
As Tonne studied voice at Indiana University, he baked his way through school.
Stage door opens
Later, he taught voice at a small university in Alabama. A rich man heard him sing the Messiah and asked him what he planned to do with his voice. Tonne didn’t know, only that he would let God open and close doors, and he’d “duck into the last open door.”
The man later paid Tonne’s tuition at the American Institute in Austria.
That’s where Tonne learned good German and how to audition. Opera house agents from all over Germany came to hear students sing. As a talented lyric tenor — a light, bright, agile voice that sings trills and arpeggios — Tonne racked up five job offers and chose an opera house in Darmstadt, south of Frankfort.
Tonne sang in Germany, Austria and Switzerland from 1983 to 1991. East and West Germany had 85 full-time opera houses, while the U.S. has three.
Tonne was the lyric tenor at his main opera house and also sang as a guest at 10 others nearby.
Another bonus in Europe was that he had plenty of good bakeries to choose from.
“Everybody wants their daily bread,” he said. “It’s so much a part of their tradition."
Our daily bread
When Tonne’s wife became ill, they returned to the States where he taught at Michigan State University. Hoping to someday open a bakery, he bought equipment and stashed it in the garage. He was all set when he opened his own bakery in Angola, Indiana. He named it Our Daily Bread.
Tonne and his wife lived above the bakery. He’d turn on the ovens and start mixing at 2 a.m. Later in the day, he’d mix song and bread for the customers.
“I’d stop from 9 to 9:15 and sing every morning. It was mostly operatic arias, though I love songs from Liszt and Strauss and good German lieder,” he said.
Tonne said he’s an unusual baker. Although he likes baking everything: breads, eclairs, cookies and bonbons — he eats very little of what he makes.
“There are things I’ve baked for 50 years that I haven’t ever tasted. I think I’m an odd baker in that way.”
He passes on anything with butterscotch.
“I’ve never eaten a scone; it just doesn’t appeal to me at all,” he said. “At the end of the day at my bakery, I’d eat the center of every cream cheese Danish and I’d eat the top off of every chocolate-covered donut that was left. I needed sugar to get me through the evening. A baker’s day is really long.”
Changing seasons
Tonne’s wife passed away in 2010. Later, as he was caring for his mother, she asked, “Whatever happened to that cute little blonde you dated in high school?”
In 2013, he searched the internet and found the woman, Sheila Whalen, who was an elementary teacher in Mill Creek. They soon met, and within a half-hour they were engaged. In three months they married, and he moved to her home in Shoreline.
In 2017, the couple moved to Camano Island.
“We joined everything that we could so we could meet people: Garden clubs, hiking clubs, the Country Club, church. I’m in three choirs,” she said.
A new role
Keith Tonne, now retired, missed being productive and busy. He started baking for their church but was frustrated with its small oven with irregular heat. He bought a good convection oven that holds five full bakery pans yielding 10 dozen dinner rolls at a time.
“It heats evenly. Everything is perfectly done from top to bottom,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sheila Tonne was eating lunch at Camano Center when she noticed they could use help in the baking department. She told her husband.
Then he heard that Meals on Wheels needed a baker. Now he bakes breads, rolls, pies and fancy pastries in the Camano Center kitchen, using two commercial convection ovens and a 40-quart mixer — more than the household kitchen mixer that holds 4-5 quarts.
“It’s no fun to make one pie or one loaf of bread,” he said. “The beauty of baking at Camano Center for Meals on Wheels, I can make a lot of rolls, a lot of desserts and I don’t have to eat them myself.”
Three days a week, volunteers for Meals on Wheels deliver meals with enough extras to cover the days in between. They used to feed the Camano Center lunch crowd. Since the cafeteria is closed now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the lunch crowd have meals delivered at home or arrange to pick up a hot meal. The program serves 40-55 people, mostly on Camano Island.
Silkett encourages people to sign up for Meals on Wheels, especially with COVID-19 right now. While there’s no charge for this service, donations are appreciated. The goal is to provide balanced, nutritious meals every day for people who need them.
Call 360-387-0222 or 360-387-6201.
