Helen Green has packed a whole lot of fun and hard work into a century.
She played organ, traveled the world and danced on roller skates and even ice-skated in Madison Square Garden during a trip to New York City.
She’s a big fan of the Mariners and Seahawks and misses going to the games with her friend and “adopted daughter” Gloria Flaitt of Stanwood.
For her 100th birthday, friends and “adopted family” surprised her with 100 cupcakes with one candle in each to share with others at the Lincoln Hill Apartments. Because she’s a big sports fan, she also got a sports channel added to her cable account.
Green started on ice skates at age 4.
“They were double runners, so they looked like sleds,” she said.
Later she switched to roller skates. She found that roller skaters had a lot more fun. Ice skaters were aloof and very competitive, she said.
Throughout her life, she skated with dancing on skates being her specialty. She took lessons from professionals and took tests to be sure her moves were right. But her partners didn’t want to compete, so she skated for the fun of it into her 80s.
“I thought I’d better quit before I broke something,” she said.
“She had a lot of friends at the skating rink,” Fluaitt said.
When she married, her husband skated, too, but nothing fancy.
“He was lazy. He just wanted to skate,” Green said.
Green was born Helen Anastasia Lanzendorfer on July 24, 1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, surviving serious bouts with diphtheria and whooping cough as a child.
When she was 4, her father died in car accident. Years later, her mother remarried and moved to Seattle, and Green hopped a bus and moved west to be close.
“It was the best move I’d ever made,” she said. “I went back to Ohio several times, but always came back to Seattle.”
In 1947, she started an accounting job for a wholesale men’s clothing business, strip malls and real estate offices. A year later, she met her husband and was married 43 years. They retired in 1982 and traveled the world.
After her husband and her sister died, Gloria and Dale Fluaitt of Stanwood stepped in, convincing Green to move to Lincoln Hill apartments to be closer to the couple.
“Helen adopted me, my husband, kid and grandkids," Gloria Fluaitt said. "She’d had no children; all of a sudden she had a huge family. My kids love her.”
Green’s positive attitude has seen her through everything. For a century, she’s seen the events of the day come and go. She’s amazed at modern conveniences compared to her grandparents’ time when they had kerosene lanterns and washed clothes on a scrub board.
Green tries to watch the news but can’t hear well, nor make much sense of it all. She turns the channel to music, which has been so big in her life.
“I shut out the world. All I do is worry about my Sir Thomas — my cat,” she said.
