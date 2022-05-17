Smokey Bear is back on Camano Island after getting a fresh coat of paint.
The fire danger sign along Highway 532 was stolen in 2019, and a replacement was donated in 2020 — but it was very faded and lacking pop.
"We were driving by and said, 'Hey, why don't we paint him? Let's paint him,'" Deb Moline recalled about a day late last year driving her granddaughter to school at Port Susan Middle School.
They reached out to Camano Island Fire & Rescue Assistant Chief Craig Helgeland and the state Department of Natural Resources asking if they could get the ball rolling on restoring Smokey to his former glory, CIFR spokesperson Bronlea Mishler said. The sign is owned and operated by Natural Resources, but CIFR crews are sometimes called upon to change the sign when needed.
Everyone agreed.
Moline enlisted granddaughter Raylyn Busk, an artistic sixth-grader at Port Susan Middle School, and her brother Brody, 3, on the project. They started Jan. 25 by scrubbing road dirt and grime off of Smokey. Next, after priming, outlining and selecting just the right colors, Raylyn began painting and painting and painting.
"Raylan was very nervous picking the colors. She didn't want to pick a color someone driving by wouldn't like. She took it very seriously," said Moline, a retired teacher who remembers welcoming the Smokey mascot into her classrooms and singing Smokey's song. "We set up Smokey in the barn. Brody would sing the Smokey Bear song while we worked."
It took a little more than two months to transform Smokey from flat and faded to bright and bold. They would work each afternoon Tuesdays through Fridays.
"We just got into a routine," Moline said. "It was a fun project because we were inside during this bad weather."
After a coat of protective sealant donated by Stockton's Paint in Mount Vernon, CIFR crews last week reinstalled the fire-preventing sentinel at his traditional post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.