No, he wasn’t hibernating.
Smokey Bear is back welcoming people onto Camano Island and alerting onlookers to the area’s fire danger after thieves took off with the previous sign in October.
“Who steals Smokey?” Camano Fire and Rescue spokeswoman Bronlea Mishler said. “But we heard from people who missed Smokey, so it’s nice to get him back.”
The fire danger sign along Highway 532 is owned and operated by the state Department of Natural Resources, but CIFR crews are sometimes called upon to change the sign when needed.
On Wednesday, Jay Jacks, CIFR fleet maintenance supervisor, and Jacob Schorzman, fleet maintenance and facility technician, installed the “new” Smokey Bear at the fire danger sign.
Smokey Bear is actually a surplus sign from Natural Resources land near Sedro-Woolley and reassigned to Camano at no cost, Mishler said.
This wasn’t the first time Smokey wandered off. More than 10 years ago, the original Smokey sign was stolen, Mishler said.
On Wednesday, Jacks and Schorzman installed the aluminum sign and pole, adding some anti-theft measures such as stripping the sign's bolts.
“Bottom line, we’re glad he's back to remind people to be careful,” Mishler said. “This is the time of year when people start clearing land and burning brush. So anything we can do to call attention to fire danger is a good thing.”
In addition to keeping any eye on fires, Mishler said to keep on eye on Smokey.
“Everyone coming onto the island has to drive past the sign, so only you can prevent Smokey from being stolen again,” she quipped.
Happy that another Smokey sign made its way to the Island, while it’s sad someone removed the original one. My signs help alert people of wildfire danger and remind everyone to be careful with any kind of spark. Thanks for minding the signs. #OnlyYou https://t.co/2gYyuLI5jL— Smokey Bear (@smokey_bear) February 26, 2020
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.