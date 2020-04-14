Since you can't go to a library, the library is going to you.
Sno-Isle Libraries is taking several of its regular events online, starting with virtual book club groups, Ready Readers storytimes and pub trivia.
“At a time when we are physically distant, we don’t have to be disconnected from each other,” said Kristin Piepho, the Mountlake Terrace Library Manager and Storytime Team Facilitator. “Sharing stories is one of the best ways to encourage a lifelong love of reading in children. That doesn’t stop just because we’re in separate buildings.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of library buildings in March, Sno-Isle staff divided into several teams to work on online service options and launch programs, said Granite Falls Library Manager Michelle Callihan. She facilitated the teams.
For many families and young children, storytime is a beloved routine — a chance to share stories, songs and rhymes with friends and loved ones, Piepho said. To reach families who may not have internet access, the teams are developing a Dial-a-Story option, she said.
For Online Book Clubs, staff worked with its digital resource partner Overdrive to move their book clubs online. The new Overdrive Book Club room features curated collections and technical support and feedback about platform options for staff or customers interested in hosting an online book club, Callihan said.
“Sno-Isle Libraries is excited to transition library book clubs from IRL to URL,” said Jessica Russell, Sno-Isle Libraries Assistant Director of Technical Services – Collection Services. “Library staff will now have the tools and resources needed to allow customers to participate in book clubs while we are all staying home and staying safe.”
Online book club organizers will schedule event information and post it at sno-isle.org. Customers can start their own book club with family or friends, Russell said.
“We have collections of digital titles that are always available so you have enough copies for your whole book club as well as other great book club choices curated by Sno-Isle Libraries book experts,” she said.
Online Pub Trivia will connect users to trivia via a Zoom link sent to registered event participants.
“We plan to offer the program on a weekly basis using a rotating selection of staff as hosts,” Callihan said
One trivia event for adults and one for kids and families will take place at a designated time each week. Sno-Isle Libraries staff will choose trivia themes and craft custom questions.
Online Pub Trivia can be played alone or as a team, although each team must figure out its own means of communicating with its members. Competitors will submit their answers via an online form for true/false, multiple choice and fill-in-the-blank questions.
“We will have some picture questions and probably some music clips,” said Katrina Morse, Adult Services Librarian for South Whidbey Island. “Grab your favorite beverage, call your friends, and settle in for a night of pub trivia, right in the comfort of your own home.”
David Durante, Sno-Isle Libraries director of public services, said the staff is preparing more digital programming options soon.
