Stanwood, as part of the Puget Sound Region, can advance to Phase 2 of the state’s economic reopening plan, which allows limited indoor dining among other loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday.
Inslee also unveiled more changes to the state’s reopening plan, which groups areas by regions rather than individual counties.
Now, regions only have to meet three of four key health metrics, not all four, to advance phases. The key metrics: a 10% decreasing trend in case rates over a two-week period; a 10% decrease in coronavirus hospital admission rates in that same timeframe; an ICU occupancy rate that’s less than 90%; and a test positivity rate of less than 10%.
The change meant two of the state’s eight regions — Puget Sound and West — can move into Phase 2 starting Monday, Feb. 2. The Puget Sound Region includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The West Region includes Grays Harbor, Pacific, Thurston and Lewis counties.
Camano Island, part of the North Region of Island, Skagit, San Juan and Whatcom counties, will remain in Phase 1.
Another change: The state will evaluate each region's progress on the four health metrics — to advance, roll back or keep the same — every two weeks instead of weekly. The next announcement from the state on regions' status will be Friday, Feb. 12.
In the second phase, restaurants can offer indoor dining at 25% capacity, and indoor fitness center can open with the same limit. Sports competitions can resume with limited spectators, and wedding and funeral ceremonies can increase their number of guests.
“We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision.”
WATCH: Governor Inslee Media Availability https://t.co/d4M9lLZwiE— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) January 28, 2021
